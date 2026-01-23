Trending
Show more
Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- General Manager Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer Germiston
- Sales Assistant Germiston
- Key Accounts Assistant Germiston
- TikTok Content Creator Germiston
- Senior Designer/Junior Art Director Germiston
- Experiential Activations and Events Project Manager Cape Town
- XR Applications Developer Johannesburg
- Facilities Manager Cape Town Green Point
- News Photographer Centurion
CSA Global and dentsu X take the lead on commercial partnerships for Lumenocity
Lumenocity, Cape Town's first light festival which will take plan in April 2026, has appointed CSA x dentsu X as its exclusive partnership and brand experiential agency.
From 9 - 12 April 2026, Cape Town’s Company’s Garden will transform into a multi-sensory landscape of interactive installations, large-scale projection mapping, and illuminated artworks created entirely by South African artists.