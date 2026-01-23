South Africa
    CSA Global and dentsu X take the lead on commercial partnerships for Lumenocity

    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026

    Lumenocity, Cape Town's first light festival which will take plan in April 2026, has appointed CSA x dentsu X as its exclusive partnership and brand experiential agency.

    From 9 - 12 April 2026, Cape Town’s Company’s Garden will transform into a multi-sensory landscape of interactive installations, large-scale projection mapping, and illuminated artworks created entirely by South African artists.

