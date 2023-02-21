Men: When life gives you lemons...

Let's face it, we all know that we need to eat the right foods to keep our bodies fuelled. Knowing what to do is the easy part but actually doing is where it starts to get tricky, right?

Keep your body fuelled and maintain your active lifestyle during upcoming seasonal changes. Why not consider PWR Lemon from APL GO? These lemon drops are a great add-on to your lifestyle and will give you the power and vitality you need for your active lifestyle! As we all start feeling the seasonal changes taking place around us, what better way to maintain our health than by adding an organic supplement to our diet?

All natural ingredients

Known as the world’s first DNA sweet and made from botanical plants, the all-natural PWR Lemon is not only delicious but also healthy. By keeping your body fuelled the right way and maintaining your active lifestyle your body will recover quicker when the autumn and winter months are upon us.

Great supplement for an active lifestyle

APL Go’s lozenges and food supplements are perfect to pair with any type of diet or exercise routine. Passionately made to provide maximum benefits for the body’s immune system, the lozenges are designed to boost natural immune responses, vitality, stamina and strength, digestive processes, natural mental calmness and relaxation, and easy breathing, among others. The products are vegan friendly, halal, kosher and 100% organic.

In combination these botanicals create a synergy that assists in creating the right balance of hormones.

PWR Lemon is an invigorating blend of wholefood botanicals containing:

Ashwagandha Root, Damiana Leaf, Fig, Ginger Root, Ginseng Root, Lemon and Pomegranate Seed.

Benefits and features of PWR Lemon

Mood balance during occasional stress



Urinary system response health



Prostate response health



Energy and vitality levels for an active male lifestyle

PWR Lemon product available online on https://za.aplgo.com/en/

About APL GO

APL GO specialises in health, wellness and beauty products powered by our Acumullit SA technology. The company strives to help people achieve their health and wellness goals as they live their lives on-the-go through our products made from wholefoods.

APL GO lozenges are backed by certificates and declarations of conformity and comply with all European certificates since they are produced in Europe. Additionally the products are both Halal and Kosher certified and our manufacturer is compliant with the ISO 9001 and ISO 22000 certifications.

Whether you’re on a Mediterranean or DASH diet - there’s a suitable APL GO drop for you to help maintain your health and wellness on the go. From supporting your natural body’s vitality, alertness, stamina and strength, digestive processes and mental stress, APL GO has a drop for you. Learn more and find the perfect drops for you by visiting us on https://za.aplgo.com/en/.



