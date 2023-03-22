Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

StoneCOHSASAIntercareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Covid-19 News South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Covid-19

Top stories

Africa

Aseem Malhotra's visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety

22 Mar 2023
The current visit, lecture tour and associated social-media campaign by UK-based cardiologist, Aseem Malhotra in South Africa has raised public-safety concerns among clinicians, scientists, and public-health specialists in South Africa and beyond.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Malhotra is known to have strong and controversial views on Covid-19 vaccines and his claims that the risks of Covid-19 vaccination outweigh benefits have been expressed in public forums, including here in South Africa.

While Malhotra states that he is presenting evidence-based data, his “evidence” is cherry-picked, anecdotal, or comprises falsely linked side effects to Covid-19 vaccination. Malhotra, a cardiologist at the ROC Private Clinic in the UK has specifically claimed that Covid-19 vaccines have harmful cardiac effects, a view refuted by the British Heart Foundation.

Read the full article on the Daily Maverick

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: vaccinations, cardiology, COVID-19

Related

Source: Reuters.
Old Mutual posts 10% rise in FY profit15 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. The delegation of global Pfizer executives, and members of the US Consulate and the Trade, Industry and Competition are pictured here with Minister Ebrahim Patel.
Global president of Pfizer opens Cape's new Pfizer and Biovac facility10 Mar 2023
Source: Twitter @PaulMashatile
New deputy president to launch national strategic plan for HIV, TB and STIs7 Mar 2023
Source:
Roche teams with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen lab systems6 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. The specialist cardiac team at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital.
Vincent Pallotti sets record for first keyhole mitral-valve replacement3 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Rosemary Anderson, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.
Hotels reporting higher occupancy levels in bid to reach pre-Covid levels24 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Please, not another meaningless Sona8 Feb 2023
Africa's reliance on imported Covid-19 test kits threatens right to health
Africa's reliance on imported Covid-19 test kits threatens right to health1 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz