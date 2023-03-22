Aseem Malhotra's visit to South Africa raises concerns over public healthcare safety

The current visit, lecture tour and associated social-media campaign by UK-based cardiologist, Aseem Malhotra in South Africa has raised public-safety concerns among clinicians, scientists, and public-health specialists in South Africa and beyond.

Malhotra is known to have strong and controversial views on Covid-19 vaccines and his claims that the risks of Covid-19 vaccination outweigh benefits have been expressed in public forums, including here in South Africa.

While Malhotra states that he is presenting evidence-based data, his “evidence” is cherry-picked, anecdotal, or comprises falsely linked side effects to Covid-19 vaccination. Malhotra, a cardiologist at the ROC Private Clinic in the UK has specifically claimed that Covid-19 vaccines have harmful cardiac effects, a view refuted by the British Heart Foundation.

