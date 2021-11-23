Industries

Africa

Singapore is making the unvaccinated pay for their Covid-19 medical expenses: Should South Africa do the same?

23 Nov 2021
By: Geetesh Solanki, Judith Cornell, Reno Morar and Vishal Brijlal
The Singapore government has to date covered the full costs of medical treatment of Covid-19 patients, in order "to avoid financial considerations adding to public uncertainty and concern when Covid-19 was an emergent and unfamiliar disease".

Pixabay
However, the government has announced that from 8 December 2021 those who are “unvaccinated by choice” will have to start paying for their own Covid-19 treatment on the grounds that “unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources.”

Why should it be considered for South Africa?


While Covid-19 infection rates in South Africa are currently low, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla has warned of a fourth wave starting in December and urged people to take the vaccine, describing this as the only hope of long-term success in containing the Coronavirus. The Department of Health has set a target of vaccinating at least 70–90% of the adult population (18 and over) by December.

Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick.
