Singapore is making the unvaccinated pay for their Covid-19 medical expenses: Should South Africa do the same?

The Singapore government has to date covered the full costs of medical treatment of Covid-19 patients, in order "to avoid financial considerations adding to public uncertainty and concern when Covid-19 was an emergent and unfamiliar disease".



Source: Pixabay However, the government has announced that from 8 December 2021 those who are “unvaccinated by choice” will have to start paying for their own Covid-19 treatment on the grounds that “unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources.”



Why should it be considered for South Africa?

While Covid-19 infection rates in South Africa are currently low, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla has warned of a fourth wave starting in December and urged people to take the vaccine, describing this as the only hope of long-term success in containing the Coronavirus. The Department of Health has set a target of vaccinating at least 70–90% of the adult population (18 and over) by December.



