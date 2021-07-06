Covid-19 vaccine now available at private sector sites for uninsured

In an attempt to speed up the vaccine rollout, the Department of Health has made a policy change, which means that people without medical aid can now go to private sector sites for their Covid-19 vaccination.

“In accordance with the sales and distribution agreement, the principle has been agreed that the National Department of Health will reimburse the private sites for the administration of vaccinations to uninsured people, including uninsured walk-ins, provided they are registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).“The reimbursement will cover the service cost of administering the vaccine at a rate agreed to in the agreement, and a credit note will be issued to cover the cost of the vaccine.”The National Department of Health and Medikredit are still finalising the mechanics through which reimbursement will be facilitated, the department said.In the interim, the department has encouraged the private sites to proceed with vaccinating all uninsured, registered people over 50-years-old and provided the assurance that they will be reimbursed once the mechanism has been finalised.“The relevant records should be maintained to facilitate this,” it said.