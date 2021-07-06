Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19 vaccine now available at private sector sites for uninsured

6 Jul 2021
In an attempt to speed up the vaccine rollout, the Department of Health has made a policy change, which means that people without medical aid can now go to private sector sites for their Covid-19 vaccination.
Source: ©Jasmin Merdan 123rf.com
“In accordance with the sales and distribution agreement, the principle has been agreed that the National Department of Health will reimburse the private sites for the administration of vaccinations to uninsured people, including uninsured walk-ins, provided they are registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

“The reimbursement will cover the service cost of administering the vaccine at a rate agreed to in the agreement, and a credit note will be issued to cover the cost of the vaccine.”

The National Department of Health and Medikredit are still finalising the mechanics through which reimbursement will be facilitated, the department said.

In the interim, the department has encouraged the private sites to proceed with vaccinating all uninsured, registered people over 50-years-old and provided the assurance that they will be reimbursed once the mechanism has been finalised.

“The relevant records should be maintained to facilitate this,” it said.
Comment

Read more: vaccine, vaccines, uninsured, COVID-19

Related

South Africa's vaccine quagmire, and what needs to be done now20 hours ago
Inflation: a concern or opportunity?21 hours ago
Africa to start receiving US Covid-19 vaccine doses next week1 Jul 2021
Africa has few vaccines: Here's what can still be done to minimise the impact of Covid-1930 Jun 2021
GO Content LabIWG data reveals SA office visits up 25% since the beginning of 202130 Jun 2021
Daily movement of retail customers in SA to remain in flux30 Jun 2021
South Africa's latest Covid-19 lockdown puts spotlight back on vaccination failures30 Jun 2021
SA moves to Alert Level 4 as Delta variant takes hold28 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz