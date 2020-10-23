Pure Zone: 'Stick on' hygiene that inhibits the development of bacteria and coronaviruses

Viruses and bacteria may be invisible to the naked eye, but they linger – sometimes for days – on the surfaces we touch in our day-to-day lives. Varying strains of the viruses that cause colds, flu and respiratory illness stay behind long after the infected person has left. And depending on the surface, Covid-19 can survive for hours or even days, primarily on surfaces that we touch all the time – like doors or countertops. Frequent hand washing and not touching one’s face can be effective deterrents. But Pure Zone® can stop the virus from infecting the surface in the first place.
Pure Zone® is a clear laminate film with effective anti-microbial properties, which blocks the metabolism of bacteria and coronaviruses. The film is dual purpose, in that it both protects from bacteria and can be left clear or branded, using a custom digital print. The silver ion technology, which is incorporated into the film provides protection that lasts up to five years, is eco-friendly and drastically reduces bacterial populations. Pure Zone® protective films recently passed the ISO21702 standards test, which confirmed that they reduce the coronavirus’s viral load within just an hour.
Ray Langa, Sales Director for Pure Clean Zone says: “Pure Zone® is a product that came into South Africa at just the right time. Businesses buy it once-off and it has a five-year lifespan. And in a period when the world as we knew it has changed, everyone needs to be more conscious of bacteria than ever before. This protective film is, first and foremost, designed to make environments safe, protecting employees and significantly cutting down on the worry factor.
“The reality is, while working from home is encouraged, some businesses simply can’t afford to maintain a remote work policy. So, they are obliged to ensure that the work environment adheres to the highest possible hygiene and safety standards. Covid-19 is likely to be around for a while yet. So, the best we can do for the moment is prevention. Our goal is to try and achieve some form of normality in the short-term, by providing an added layer of protection in everyday working environments.”
This unique innovation can be applied in high traffic areas or places where strict hygiene protocols need to be observed. Pure Zone® is widely used at hospitals, healthcare establishments, doctor’s offices, dentists, gyms, schools, restaurants, banks and other businesses that have to maintain top health and hygiene standards. Pure Zone® is made out of PVC, enriched with silver ions.
Pure Zone® can be applied on any smooth surface and is recommended for use on the most-touched areas like doors, door knobs, countertops and restrooms. Liquid sanitisers may also be used in conjunction with the film if the establishment wishes, as these will not degrade the material. Globally, it is widely used in trains, planes and subways and has proved to be hard wearing and long-lasting. It’s resistant to most chemical agents, alcohol and diluted acids, so it won’t interact badly with cleaning products, and is a non-irritant on human skin.
Bacteria and viruses are a very real and present threat in our daily lives. And it has been magnified drastically following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pure Zone® provides an extra barrier of protection against the threat, enhancing personal safety and peace of mind in any of the environments it quietly protects.
Visit pcz.location360.co.za
to find out more or call Manisha Narayan on 083 680 7166/send an email to az.oc.enoznaelcerup@ofni
.
About Pure Zone®
Pure Zone® is a high-quality anti-microbial clear laminate, which provides effective and long-lasting protection from 99.9% of germs. The film can be applied alone or accompanied with a custom digital print. It can be applied in all locations with high sanitary requirements or high traffic areas. Pure Zone® is used in hospitals, healthcare establishments, doctor offices, dental offices, gyms, schools, restaurants, banks and many other establishments where it is necessary to maintain a clean facility. Pure Zone® adds that extra layer of protection everyone is looking for right now during these unprecedented times.
Pure Zone® is constructed out of PVC, which is then enriched with Silver Ions. Silver Ions are highly reactive and destroy multiple sites in bacteria cells. During cleaning operations, as well as in the presence of humidity, silver ions are released from the top layer of the film. These ions come into contact with the bacteria, blocking their metabolism and/or interrupting their proliferation mechanism, leading to their destruction and therefore reducing germs by 99.9%.