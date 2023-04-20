Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Domains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


2023 BCX Digital Innovation Awards opens for entries

20 Apr 2023
The 2023 BCX Digital Innovation Awards has officially opened for entries with three major categories namely, Public Sector Entities, Corporate Enterprise, and Small & Medium Enterprise. Entrants are looking to enhance their contributions to society while moving us closer to a digitally transformed country.
Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX CMO | image supplied
Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX CMO | image supplied

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer, and the Awards Programme Sponsor at BCX, says:

“I am excited to see what innovations our entrants bring to this year’s awards. Each year, my fellow judges and I have been astounded by the ingenuity and creativity of the entries. It is also encouraging that the BCX Digital Innovation Awards have grown in stature and recognition. Reputable businesses such as Old Mutual, Discovery Bank and Shoprite Checkers, have been some of the previous entrants and winners. It is also encouraging that the SME entrants have produced inspiring innovations that are impacting industries in South Africa and in some instances, across the world.”

Now in its fifth year, the BCX Digital Innovation Awards has become a showcase for innovative technology professionals and organisations in South Africa. Through creativity and out-of-the-box thinking entrants are shifting the way in which we do things.

Their social innovations in the public sector have improved the welfare and well-being of South Africans, while the introduction of new products, processes or services are ultimately driving business growth and digitally transforming businesses to better serve their customers.

“We are looking for innovations that have achieved remarkable results, that have been built by South Africans for South Africans. We are calling on all Public Sector Entities, Corporate Enterprises and SMEs who are moving the dial on digital innovation to step forward. It is an opportunity for you to showcase your ingenuity that will help us shape and digitally transform our country,” adds Ntloko-Petersen.

The 2023 BCX Digital Innovation Awards are open for entries from 3 April until 31 July 2023, with shortlisting and judging taking place from September to October 2023. The winners will be announced in November 2023 at an awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

To enter, go to www.bcx.co.za/digitalinnovationawards/.

NextOptions

Related

All the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2022 winners!
All the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2022 winners!25 Nov 2022
BCX, Alibaba announce partnership to expand cloud tech in SA
BCX, Alibaba announce partnership to expand cloud tech in SA27 Sep 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Two sides of the advertising coin
#OrchidsandOnions: Two sides of the advertising coin26 Sep 2022
Source: © firmbee.com Creative thinking, technology and people are the next big thing in business and together they are set to shape success
Creativity: the driving force of modern business26 Sep 2022
Mining sector dominates in 2021 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards
Mining sector dominates in 2021 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards12 Nov 2021
Telkom considers strategic partnership for IT business
Telkom considers strategic partnership for IT business9 Nov 2021
BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021 announces judges, extends deadline
BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2021 announces judges, extends deadline5 Aug 2021
Wunderman Thompson SA wins BCX lead agency account
Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson SA wins BCX lead agency account5 Jul 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz