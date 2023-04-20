2023 BCX Digital Innovation Awards opens for entries

The 2023 BCX Digital Innovation Awards has officially opened for entries with three major categories namely, Public Sector Entities, Corporate Enterprise, and Small & Medium Enterprise. Entrants are looking to enhance their contributions to society while moving us closer to a digitally transformed country.

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX CMO | image supplied

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer, and the Awards Programme Sponsor at BCX, says:

“I am excited to see what innovations our entrants bring to this year’s awards. Each year, my fellow judges and I have been astounded by the ingenuity and creativity of the entries. It is also encouraging that the BCX Digital Innovation Awards have grown in stature and recognition. Reputable businesses such as Old Mutual, Discovery Bank and Shoprite Checkers, have been some of the previous entrants and winners. It is also encouraging that the SME entrants have produced inspiring innovations that are impacting industries in South Africa and in some instances, across the world.”

Now in its fifth year, the BCX Digital Innovation Awards has become a showcase for innovative technology professionals and organisations in South Africa. Through creativity and out-of-the-box thinking entrants are shifting the way in which we do things.

Their social innovations in the public sector have improved the welfare and well-being of South Africans, while the introduction of new products, processes or services are ultimately driving business growth and digitally transforming businesses to better serve their customers.

“We are looking for innovations that have achieved remarkable results, that have been built by South Africans for South Africans. We are calling on all Public Sector Entities, Corporate Enterprises and SMEs who are moving the dial on digital innovation to step forward. It is an opportunity for you to showcase your ingenuity that will help us shape and digitally transform our country,” adds Ntloko-Petersen.

The 2023 BCX Digital Innovation Awards are open for entries from 3 April until 31 July 2023, with shortlisting and judging taking place from September to October 2023. The winners will be announced in November 2023 at an awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

To enter, go to www.bcx.co.za/digitalinnovationawards/.