Over 1,000 entrepreneurs to converge at Takealot's inaugural marketplace summit

28 Sep 2023
Takealot is set to host its first Takealot Marketplace Summit, an event the online retailer says will recognise and empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Image supplied
Image supplied

Designed specifically for Takealot Marketplace sellers, the conference will see over 1,000 entrepreneurs, business leaders and guest speakers come together for a one-day event. Masterclasses will be hosted on various topics focused on empowering SMEs on the day.

Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takelot, says:

“Takealot Marketplace has demonstrated the power of the digital economy as a catalyst for job creation and economic upliftment in South Africa.

“Takealot has created a route to market for South African SMEs that enables them to scale geographically and reach consumers throughout the country without physical presence.

We’re proud of the many success stories we’ve witnessed through our journey and we’re determined to continue this trajectory.”

The Takealot Marketplace Summit, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on 4 October 2023, promises a dynamic lineup of speakers and activities.

The renowned DJ Sbu will host the event. It will feature distinguished guest speakers, including Amanda Du-Pont, a Takealot Marketplace seller and entrepreneur extraordinaire, and Lekau Sehoana, the innovative mind behind DripFootwear.

Impact of the Takealot Marketplace

Since its launch in 2014, Takealot Marketplace has seen its seller base grow from just 120 businesses to over 10,000 dedicated sellers.

“Now, Takealot Marketplace is South Africa’s thriving hub for entrepreneurs, with over 90 million units sold and more than 2.4 million unique marketplace products currently available. This provides an unparalleled array of choices in the South African market,” says Takelot.

