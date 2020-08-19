#Womensmonth sponsored by

Heineken SA entrepreneur profiles for Women's Month: Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, CEO of Brewsters Craft

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela has more than 12 years practical brewing experience within both macro and micro brewing industries. She holds a BSc Honours in microbiology from University of Pretoria, a master brewer qualification from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling and was the first person in South Africa to complete the NQF6 National Diploma in clear fermented beverages.