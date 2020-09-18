DoBizZa: digiToken, the app driving economic activity in the informal market

digiToken is a new and convenient app that enables consumers to buy airtime, electricity and water online - all from the comfort of your home, saving you time and energy and while practising safe social distancing.
digiToken is the new product offering created by AfriNova Digital, founded by Kagisho Dichabe and Xolisa Vuza.
Kagisho Dichabe and Xolisa Vuza, founders of AfriNova Digital
Xolisa Vuza shares more about the brand that has a vision to support economic inclusion of the masses of people on the African continent.
When and how was the brand born?
The digiToken brand, as an idea, was born two years ago and we began to conceptualise and work on its specifications. We have recently launched the app in mid-August 2020
How did you come up with the name?
When we conceptualised the brand, our core principle was to distribute vouchers and tokens that carry value and can be redeemed by customers for such value within the platform or elsewhere.
We also had an idea of a world that was operating in a cashless setup and where everything was virtual with fulfilment happening in the background.
We then realised that two things would mostly come into play. We will distribute tokens or vouchers in a digital manner. This is how the digiToken name was born.
Our broader vision for the brand is to support economic inclusion of the masses of people in the rest of the African continent and also drive the economic activity of the informal market (rural, township) in a convenient manner.
We would like to offer a platform that facilitates activities in this market while supporting the core characteristics of such markets such as being unbanked, heavy reliance on cash, shared value. Furthermore, we offer participation on the platform for others to create job opportunities for themselves.
Tell us about your product offering.
digiToken is an online platform that allows customers to be able to buy/sell any prepaid product that can be distributed as a token/voucher. We also support buying and selling of any product that can be facilitated in a virtual manner as well. We have two modes of operation which are direct buyer or client as well as agent (selling on behalf of digiToken). Products that are live on the platform include electricity, water, data and airtime.
Is the platform developed in South Africa? What has your experience been like?
Yes, the platform is homegrown and built in South Africa. It has been a great experience and we have received tremendous support across our partners and clients and we look forward to growing together!
Do you have any new products lined up?
Yes we do and we are already hard at work to ensure these are ready for our customers in the coming weeks.
How long have your products been in the market?
We formally launched the platform in the mid-August period.
What are some of the challenges of getting your products out there?
Marketing and creating awareness of the product is always a challenge on something that is digital. Our mission is to reach the masses of people out there as quickly as possible.
How can consumers get their hands on your products?
