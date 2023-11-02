Western Cape stands alone as NHI Bill passes

The NHI Bill was adopted by all provinces except the Western Cape, making it the sole province to vote against it. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) officially passed the Bill on Wednesday, 6 December.

Provincial Premier Alan Winde asserts that President Cyril Ramaphosa should reject the Bill.

Winde argues that the passing of the Bill by both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces constitutes a constitutional flaw, and he contends that - in its current form - it cannot be signed into law.

“It is unaffordable, and we are calling on the President to return the Bill to Parliament to further consultations. It doesn't help to pass a Bill, sign it into law knowing it is going to be tied up in court for years,” Winde said.