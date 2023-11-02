Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IntercareStoneBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

NHI News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Western Cape stands alone as NHI Bill passes

    8 Dec 2023
    8 Dec 2023
    The NHI Bill was adopted by all provinces except the Western Cape, making it the sole province to vote against it. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) officially passed the Bill on Wednesday, 6 December.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    Provincial Premier Alan Winde asserts that President Cyril Ramaphosa should reject the Bill.

    Winde argues that the passing of the Bill by both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces constitutes a constitutional flaw, and he contends that - in its current form - it cannot be signed into law.

    “It is unaffordable, and we are calling on the President to return the Bill to Parliament to further consultations. It doesn't help to pass a Bill, sign it into law knowing it is going to be tied up in court for years,” Winde said.

    Read more: national health insurance, BUSA, Alan Winde, Western Cape, NHI, DA, NHI Bill, B4SA
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source:
    BUSA and B4SA challenge "unconstitutional" NHI Bill
    17 hours
    Source: Twitter/@alanwinde
    WC govt threatens legal action over public wage shortfall
    29 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Rubber stamping NHI Bill will have damaging consequences for SA for generations
    27 Nov 2023
    Source:
    SAHPC fights back against voting in of NHI Bill, despite objections
    27 Nov 2023
    Source:
    "Business must stop grovelling and realise its power to oppose NHI"
    22 Nov 2023
    Source: 123RF.
    Accenture and Palantir secure $415m contract with NHS England to deploy data system
    22 Nov 2023
    Source:
    DA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     15 Nov 2023
    Source: Wikepedia. Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde.
    #MTBPS: Western Cape Premier slams 2023 budget cuts
     2 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz