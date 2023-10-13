Industries

City initiates legal action against unauthorised home occupiers

13 Oct 2023
The City of Cape Town says it's taken illegal occupiers of Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses in the city to court.
Source:
Source: Pexels

This comes after complaints by Nyanga and Crossroads communities over abandoned housing projects being used by criminals.

“We are in need of the support of the beneficiaries and the broader community, Saps and law enforcement to work with our housing development partners as contractors and officials to ensure their safety so that we do not have any more project delays,” noted Carl Pophaim, the City’s MMC for human settlements.

The City says its housing projects have been delayed for more than three years due to extortion and cash-flow issues.

According to the City eviction processes are underway in a bid to reclaim the properties.

“We must take a stance against these criminals,” Pophaim asserted.

