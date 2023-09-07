Stellantis' Eurorepar enters SA automotive spare parts market

Stellantis has announced the entry of Eurorepar into the South African automotive spare parts industry.

Image supplied

Eurorepar was founded by the PSA Groupe (AKA Peugeot and Citroen) in 2004 and is now a successful supplier of alternate spare parts.

From a network that stretches across 40 countries, Eurorepar offers an array of more than 15,000 part numbers.

Stellantis in a press statement said that it's providing a standard two-year warranty on all Eurorepar parts in the local market.

"To engage independent parts wholesalers and independent car repairers, understanding their unique needs and gearing our operations towards top-tier service delivery, we will be launching Eurorepar at the esteemed Automechanika Trade Show, taking place from 5-7 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec," the automotive manufacturer said.

"Our vision is crystal clear - to grow Eurorepar in South Africa into the largest supplier of automotive spare parts for all vehicle makes," says Jonathan Snow, the project lead for the development of the South African business.