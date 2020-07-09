Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Viticulture & Oenology News South Africa

Entries open for the FNB Sauvignon Blanc Top 10

Entries for the 2020 FNB Sauvignon Blanc Top 10 are now open. Sauvignon Blanc SA chairman RJ Botha said that despite the challenges of Covid-19, even more than last year's 183 entries can be expected for this year's competition.
Image Supplied.

Sauvignon Blanc vineyards currently occupy 9, 533 hectares in South Africa and is the best-selling variety in the country.

The Sauvignon Blanc Top 10 is presented in partnership with FNB. "During times of great uncertainty and economic shocks, people fall back on brands they know and trust. The Covid-19 pandemic is no exception. FNB and Sauvignon Blanc are two brands that people trust and with a cooperation agreement that has been running since 2007, FNB is extremely proud to be associated with the FNB Sauvignon Blanc Top 10 competition.

"Continued support of agriculture and specifically the wine industry throughout the value chain is crucial at this time," said Arno Cloete, FNB provincial head of agriculture in the Western and Eastern Cape.

A panel of leading wine experts will judge the contenders from Tuesday, 1 to Thursday, 3 September 2020 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch, after which 20 finalists will be announced.

The Top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 during a virtual awards ceremony.

The entry form for the competition is available online at www.sauvignonblanc.com.
