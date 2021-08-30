Adumo Online: Open for growth

Adumo Online has evolved through a series of acquisitions, purposeful strategy execution, and innovative product and platform development to become a leading e-commerce payment provider.
Behind the business’s pioneering payment technology is a team with extensive knowledge in digital business strategy and e-commerce management, ready to help clients connect online innovation, digital transformation, and sales.
It’s a market seeing rapid growth and development. According to global analytics agency Statistica
, in 2020 over two billion people purchased goods or services online. In terms of regional e-commerce growth, the Middle East and Africa saw a rise of almost 20%.
According to RMB
, the value of e-commerce transactions in South Africa is expected to surge 150% to R225bn by 2025 in response to a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour, and also customer expectations as a direct result of the events of 2020/2021.
To mark its arrival in the global payments industry, Adumo Online is executing a high-growth strategy, driven by its purpose: To empower Africa’s innately entrepreneurial people through the provision of innovative payment processing technology.
The proprietary, cloud-enabled platform developed by Adumo Online offers clients a secure, flexible and affordable foundation from which to capture a larger share of their customers’ time, loyalty, and wallets.
“We have always focused our product development on the customer experience, and on tangible customer outcomes. We also track the evolving needs of our customers, so that our development is consistently ahead of the curve,” says David Smith, CEO at Adumo Online.
Beyond its advanced payment processing platform, Adumo Online makes a point of delivering exceptional client service and support. Each client is supported by a cross-functional team of payment technology specialists.
“I think a lot of fintech start-ups lose sight of the importance, and the value of customer service,” says David. “For us, it’s an absolute imperative. Not only does customer support provide the opportunity for continuous improvement, but it’s vital for relationship-building.”
David and his team focus considerable energy on customer, and stakeholder engagement. This was evidenced recently, when clients and business partners were consulted about the new entity’s brand name. Of the three options presented, stakeholders were unanimous in their support for the brand name, Adumo Online.
This inclusive approach to stakeholder engagement also finds expression in Adumo Online’s launch collateral, which includes a new-look website
, and a brand video
that creatively focuses on the value of being open.
