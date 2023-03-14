FlySafair launches new regional Zanzibar route

FlySafair has launched a new regional route between OR Tambo International Airport (JNB) and Abeid Amani Karume International airport (ZNZ) in Zanzibar. "We are so excited to be bringing our low fares to this route and connect more South Africans with this beautiful neighbour," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair.

Source: Supplied

Starting from the first weekend of April 2023, FlySafair will offer a weekly return flight with a potential second-weekday flight being added to the schedule at a later date. For now, the weekly return is scheduled for Saturdays.

"Zanzibar is one of the most beautiful island destinations in Africa. This, along with the success we have seen flying to Mauritius and the demand for our chartered flights to Zanzibar, were key players in our decision to add this route to our schedule."

Bookings for this route opened on 13 March 2023 and the first flight is set to take off from Johannesburg on Saturday 8 April and land in Zanzibar later that evening. The weekly return flights to Zanzibar mark the beginning of a year of growth for the airline which plans to add more regional routes to its schedule along with more aircraft to its fleet in the coming months.

"After nearly three years of limited travel South Africans are once again eager to spread their wings both locally and regionally. We are so thrilled to be able to grow our services to meet the needs of our consumers."