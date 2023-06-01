Industries

Java flexes durability as demand for developers persists

1 Jun 2023
With its 'write once, run anywhere' approach, Java has dominated the programming language landscape for more than two decades, and continues to prove its resilience and adaptability in the rapidly evolving world of software development. Even today, Java has demonstrated its usefulness in a range of applications from data science and embedded systems to graphical user interfaces (GUIs) and artificial intelligence (AI) operations - this according to Frik van der Westhuizen, CEO of EQPlus Technologies.
Image source: RealToughCandy.com from Pexels

“The demand for Java developers has never gone down. It has remained one of the most in-demand programming languages in the world. Java’s versatility is reflected in its ubiquitous presence across various sectors. It is especially its cross-platform capabilities that make Java a favourite among developers,” says van der Westhuizen.

Take data science as an example. Java is perfectly positioned for an environment that requires handling, analysing, and visualising large data sets. Its object-oriented design helps ensure code can be easily re-used and modular programmes can be developed to cater for virtually any business requirement. Furthermore, Java's platform independence and ability to integrate with other languages and platforms make it even more suitable for diverse data science tasks.

Additionally, van der Westhuizen notes that the continuous evolution of Java contributes to its sustained demand.

“Java continues to adapt and evolve as more advanced technologies become available. This sees the language catering for different use cases while providing skilled developers with the means to expand their focus areas and create solutions for any number of industries,” says van der Westhuizen.

The high demand for Java developers is driven by their proficiency in creating resilient applications.

“These developers can design solutions that can scale according to business demand while maintaining their integrity and security. These are just some of the competencies that make Java developers such prized assets for any organisation looking to embrace a digital-first approach to operations,” he says.

Java has remained a stable pillar in the ever-changing landscape of programming languages, thanks to its adaptability, durability, and ongoing evolution.

“The demand for Java developers will persist as long as innovation and technology continue to intertwine. As we approach the mid-point of the year, the need for Java developers is anticipated to remain strong. In fact, with Java's applications constantly broadening and diversifying, developers well-versed in Java will likely be at the cutting edge of the most riveting technological breakthroughs.”

Java's resilience amidst shifting tech trends demonstrates its versatility, adaptability, and the consistent demand for developers proficient in its application. Java transcends being a mere programming language. Instead, it is a foundational tool that will continue to play an important role in shaping the digital future.

Read more: java, software development, programming language, Frik van der Westhuizen



