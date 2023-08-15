Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


UAE, Egypt sign $500m wheat deal

15 Aug 2023
By: Sarah El Safty
UAE-based agribusiness Al Dahra and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) have signed a $500m deal to supply Egypt with wheat, a statement said on Monday.
Source: fabrikasimf via
Source: fabrikasimf via Freepik

The five-year agreement, worth $100m per year will provide Egypt with imported milling wheat "at competitive prices."

Egypt, a major buyer of basic commodities, has been suffering from a foreign currency crunch after the Ukraine war delivered a broad shock to its economy.

Egypt's currency has tumbled by about 50% against the dollar and official headline inflation has soared to an all-time high of 36.5%. The country started deferring payments for wheat imports and has been facing an increasingly difficult task of raising cash for foreign debt repayments.

"The low-cost financing package from ADEX helps us procure high quality wheat at the lowest cost financing available, with comfortable payment terms," Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy said in a statement.

Many recent wheat purchases have been made with loans from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), which last year doubled a credit facility extended to Egypt to $6bn, and from the World Bank, which funded wheat imports earlier this year. The finance ministry said funding for subsidies on food, mostly bread, will rise 41.9% to E£127.7bn Egyptian pounds ($4.1bn) in the fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.

Under the deal, Al Dahra will supply Egypt with imported wheat as of this year. The Emirati company already supplies the government with locally produced wheat via its Egyptian subsidiary, which farms 28,000 hectares in Egypt.

ADEX is the export financing arm of governmental agency Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Sarah El Safty

Reporting By Sarah El Safty; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Sonali Paul.
Read more: food security, food supply, agriculture industry, wheat production, agroprocessing

Related

IFPA Conference provides fresh perspective on fresh produce industry
IFPA Conference provides fresh perspective on fresh produce industry5 hours ago
Anti-dumping duties on frozen bone-in chicken reinstated
Anti-dumping duties on frozen bone-in chicken reinstated1 day ago
Insurance for small farmers: A multisector solution to a big problem
Insurance for small farmers: A multisector solution to a big problem1 day ago
Source: Supplied
She Is Forestry launches video series on women making their mark in the forest sector11 Aug 2023
Winfield United SA and Stellenbosch University team up to improve crop yields
Winfield United SA and Stellenbosch University team up to improve crop yields10 Aug 2023
Egypt's natural gas production declines and power cuts bite
Egypt's natural gas production declines and power cuts bite8 Aug 2023
Computer science can help farmers explore alternative crops and sustainable farming methods
Computer science can help farmers explore alternative crops and sustainable farming methods8 Aug 2023
Global food prices rebounds in July
Global food prices rebounds in July7 Aug 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz