Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Liability News South Africa

Legal trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Ekurhuleni exploring legal action following Boksburg blast probe

10 Jan 2023
Mayor of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Tania Campbell, says the municipality is exploring legal action against the driver and company of the LP Gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve.
Image: People gather near a burnt out truck at the entrance of the damaged bridge where a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg near Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 December 2022. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Image: People gather near a burnt out truck at the entrance of the damaged bridge where a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg near Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 December 2022. Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

The incident occurred when gas cylinders on the tanker exploded when the driver attempted to and was unable to drive through a bridge underpass.

The blast claimed the lives of at least 38 people including healthcare workers who were stationed at a public hospital near the incident.

“The City is exploring its legal options to act against both the company that owns the truck and the driver of the truck. We are of the opinion that there is sufficient evidence to do so. More information in this regard will be communicated in due course.

“Once all investigations are concluded, we will show no fear nor favour in holding those responsible to account,” Campbell said.

The Mayor said she is “pleased” with the status of various municipality-led investigations into the incident.

“Since the day of the explosion, various departments in the city have been working tirelessly to ensure that a thorough and meaningful investigation takes place to ascertain what happened on the day and the way forward.

“I had a meeting with Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs), Chief of Police, various Heads of Departments (HODs) and senior officials to get feedback on what the status is of the investigation. I am pleased with the progress that is being made in this regard and expect a final report to come to the Mayoral Committee this month which will subsequently be presented to Council,” she said.

Source: Reuters.
Boksburg blast: NPA drops case against gas tanker driver

29 Dec 2022

Campbell reiterated the municipality’s condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

“I want to take this opportunity once again to pass on my sincere condolences to everyone who has suffered as a result of this tragedy and offer my thoughts and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones.

“I also want to thank the outpouring of support from civil society, NGOs, faith-based organisations, unions, residents, and other spheres of government. Without you, our relief efforts would have not been as impactful as they have been,” she said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

Related

Source: Reuters.
Boksburg blast: NPA drops case against gas tanker driver29 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
11 Tambo Memorial Hospital staff among the dead in tanker blast28 Dec 2022
Imperial Logistics adds new gas tankers to its fleet
Imperial Logistics adds new gas tankers to its fleet5 Oct 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz