Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BataSASCoronationdotGOODESG Africa ConferenceBET SoftwareFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


#WomensMonth made possible by

Socioeconomic opportunities for women under spotlight

1 Aug 2023
The acceleration of socioeconomic programmes for women will take centre stage as the country commemorates Women's Month.
Source:
Source: SANews.gov.za on Facebook

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), in partnership with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and various government entities will today officially launch the 2023 Women’s Month in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Observed under the theme, 'Accelerating Socio-Economic Opportunities for Women’s Empowerment', this year’s Women’s Month programme will focus on acceleration of socioeconomic programmes and activities that are undertaken across different economic sectors to fast-track gender mainstreaming across these initiatives.

The month will focus on creating more opportunities for women’s inclusion and empowerment; and enable women to either take up employment in these sectors or develop their entrepreneurship or businesses.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Women’s Month is a time to highlight the plight of women and equally reflect on the strides that have been made as the country in the advancement of women’s socioeconomic emancipation.

Source: Supplied. Rosie Guest, chief marketing and communications officer at Apex Group.
#WomensMonth: Building from the ground up - a journey to leadership as Apex Group's first chief marketing officer

By 1 day ago

“To launch the 2023 Women’s Month in KwaZulu-Natal, at a time when we are hosting various BRICS women events, is major boost not only for the women of the province and the country but the whole of the Global South,” Dube-Ncube said.

Opportunities that exist in the oceans/blue economy for women will also take centre stage.

Dube-Ncube said the sector has several areas with existing value chains that the empowerment programmes for women, young women and women with disabilities can leverage on for their socioeconomic advancement.

However, the Premier said, the month will not only focus on initiatives within the oceans economy, but will include initiatives within the agricultural sector, green economy; waste sector, manufacturing sector, technology and innovation sector, among others in the country.

The launch of Women’s Month will take the form of a BRICS Business Breakfast, where the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, will deliver the keynote address.

9 August marks the commemoration of National Women’s Day annually in South Africa.

The day was declared a National Day in 1994 to commemorate the historic achievements of women stalwarts in the struggle against oppression, subjugation and disenfranchisement; as well as the pursuit of women’s empowerment, advancement and the achievement of gender equality.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: women's month, #WomensMonth

Related

Source: Supplied. Rosie Guest, chief marketing and communications officer at Apex Group.
#WomensMonth: Building from the ground up - a journey to leadership as Apex Group's first chief marketing officer1 day ago
#WomensMonth: Linda Mabhena-Olagunju on transformation in the renewable energy sector
#WomensMonth: Linda Mabhena-Olagunju on transformation in the renewable energy sector1 day ago
#LetsTalkDigital: Zumi Njongwe from Nestlé talks digital transformation
#LetsTalkDigital: Zumi Njongwe from Nestlé talks digital transformation22 Sep 2022
Primedia Outdoor celebrates women in a big way
Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor celebrates women in a big way2 Sep 2022
#WomensMonth: Distell's Kushilla Thomas feeds her passions for Africa, brands and people
#WomensMonth: Distell's Kushilla Thomas feeds her passions for Africa, brands and people31 Aug 2022
#WomensMonth: OIM Consulting's Poeletso Dibodu - mining needs more women leaders
#WomensMonth: OIM Consulting's Poeletso Dibodu - mining needs more women leaders31 Aug 2022
#WomensMonth: Never be afraid to stand out - Lebohang Thaele, OIM Consulting
#WomensMonth: Never be afraid to stand out - Lebohang Thaele, OIM Consulting30 Aug 2022
#WomensMonth: Nangamso Mtsatse on getting SA kids reading for meaning, calculating with confidence
#WomensMonth: Nangamso Mtsatse on getting SA kids reading for meaning, calculating with confidence30 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz