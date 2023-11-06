Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OppoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Tech Startups News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SBF found guilty on all counts, faces 100-year sentence

6 Nov 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of FTX, was found guilty on all counts in a landmark criminal verdict. He was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering after his crypto exchange, FTX, and hedge fund, Alameda Research, collapsed. The verdict was reached about four hours after the federal jury in Manhattan began deliberations. Bankman-Fried faces up to 110 years in prison3. His sentencing is scheduled for 28 March 2024.
Sam Bankman-Fried introduced at Crypto Bahamas conference.
Sam Bankman-Fried introduced at Crypto Bahamas conference.

SBF’s arrest sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency world> The CEO and co-founder of FTX, a crypto asset trading platform, was in November last year accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of defrauding equity investors and customers of FTX.

The SEC alleged that SBF diverted billions of dollars of customer funds for his own benefit and to expand his crypto empire.

Crypto Fest 2022 panel: Managing Risk with DeFi Investments. Michael Jordan (Keynote Speaker): Business Development for Polygon Enterprise, Sebastian Stent: Product Marketing Manager for Web3 at Opera, Daniel Kimber: Co-founder of Bakari AG and Hannes Wessels (Keynote Speaker): Country Head for Southern Africa at Binance. Source: Crypto Fest
Crypto Fest comes to Cape Town in time for summer, focused on safety

24 Oct 2023

Court proceedings painted a picture of a man who, while presenting himself as a champion of the crypto world, was allegedly engaged in a scheme of deception and misuse of funds.

He made false and misleading statements about FTX's financial condition, risk management, and relationship with Alameda, his crypto hedge fund. He is also concealed the fact that he had granted Alameda special privileges on FTX, such as a virtually unlimited line of credit, a negative balance, and an exemption from liquidation.

When his girlfriend and business partner Caroline Ellison took the stand in October it came to light that SBF was using Alameda as his personal piggy bank, diverting FTX customer funds for to repay Alameda's debts, make venture investments, buy luxury real estate, and for political donations.

He is also loaned himself and other FTX executives hundreds of millions of dollars from Alameda.

The swift guilty verdict in this case could have far-reaching implications for the crypto world and set a precedent for the future of cryptocurrency regulation.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Read more: fraud, cryptocurrency, Lindsey Schutters

Related

Gwede Mantashe speaks at Africa Energy Week. Source: Lindsey Schutters
South Africa's fight against energy poverty is getting dirty16 hours ago
TikTok is winning the battle for most influential social media app. Source: Lindsey Schutters
Study shows that TikTok is SA's top platform for product discovery3 days ago
What publishers need to know about the Google AdSense changes
What publishers need to know about the Google AdSense changes3 days ago
Source: Google Maps
Cape Town heritage building balcony collapses, injuring 203 days ago
#MTBPS: Mining sector profits and tax revenue hit by SOE failure
#MTBPS: Mining sector profits and tax revenue hit by SOE failure2 Nov 2023
Sibanye-Stillwater buys historic copper mine in Tasmania
Sibanye-Stillwater buys historic copper mine in Tasmania1 Nov 2023
#CybersecurityMonth: EMEA faces surge of DDoS attacks in H1 2023
#CybersecurityMonth: EMEA faces surge of DDoS attacks in H1 202329 Oct 2023
Qualcomm sets sights on Apple M2 laptops with Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm sets sights on Apple M2 laptops with Snapdragon X Elite25 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz