Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LGMeltwaterESETMilpark EducationBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology Company news South Africa

LG's new OLED TV with Zero Connect technology redefines freedom to design your space

17 Jan 2023
Issued by: LG
A stunning achievement, the larger-than-life 97-inch OLED TV comes with real-time video and audio wireless transmission up to 4K 120Hz.
LG's new OLED TV with Zero Connect technology redefines freedom to design your space

LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its 97-inch LG signature OLED M (model M3), the world’s first consumer TV with Zero Connect1 technology, a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. The revolutionary new OLED TV M3 delivers superior picture and sound quality as well as greater flexibility to install and connect. A stunning achievement of technology and design, LG’s wireless 4K OLED is the recipient of CES 2023 Innovation Awards in two categories.2

Unlike conventional TVs, where all input ports for connecting external devices are located on the rear or sides, the M3 comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly to LG’s cinematic, 97-inch screen. Because it can be placed away from the TV, the Zero Connect box helps to create a cleaner, distraction-free viewing environment and gives users greater freedom to arrange their space. The box comes with multiple ports for plugging in commonly used HDMI devices, such as cable/satellite set-top boxes and gaming consoles and can also connect wirelessly with compatible soundbars for richer, more powerful audio and additional cable-free convenience. Along with offering users more freedom when curating their space, the M3 and its Zero Connect box allows users to easily install the new LG OLED TV without entangled cables. What’s more, without any wires to disturb users from enjoying their viewing experiences, the sleek minimalism of the 97-inch TV’s One Wall Design becomes even more breathtaking to behold.

LG’s wireless solution leverages state-of-the-art technologies to provide reliable video and audio transmission to the M3’s self-lit OLED screen, allowing users to enjoy content at 4K 120Hz and clear, crisp sound without interruption or degradation of quality. To ensure the seamless transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path. The algorithm also helps to minimise transmission errors or disruptions as it can recognise changes in the immediate environment – such as people or pets moving around the room – and switch paths accordingly. Additionally, for maximum signal strength, the box’s antenna can be easily rotated and/or tilted to align with the TV’s location. For maximum usability, the Zero Connect box is voice recognition-enabled, meaning users can turn on and manage the M3 and connected devices using simple, spoken commands.

Despite the imposing size of its screen, the M3 blends in effortlessly with one’s interior décor courtesy of its understated One Wall Design. The M3 and its integrated bracket sit flush against the wall with no visible gap, presenting a chic, art gallery aesthetic that augments the TV’s outstanding self-lit picture quality.

Disclaimer: While some products might not be available for sale in South Africa yet, we are constantly revising our product range as the market demand changes and we hope to have this product available in this subsidiary in the future.

1Zero Connect between TV screen and AV box.
2 Video display and embedded technologies.

NextOptions
LG
LG's philosophy revolves around people, sincerity, and sticking to the fundamentals. It is to understand our customers and to offer optimum solutions and new experiences through ceaseless innovation, thus helping our customers lead better lives.

Related

LG TVs up the ante by providing expanded selection of gamer-centric services all in one place
LGLG TVs up the ante by providing expanded selection of gamer-centric services all in one place13 Jan 2023
LG showcases upgraded culinary life with its new kitchen solutions at CES 2023
LGLG showcases upgraded culinary life with its new kitchen solutions at CES 202311 Jan 2023
LG's 2023 soundbars enrich home entertainment with immersive audio and versatile features
LGLG's 2023 soundbars enrich home entertainment with immersive audio and versatile features29 Dec 2022
How to use digital signage to your advantage during peak shopping seasons
LGHow to use digital signage to your advantage during peak shopping seasons22 Dec 2022
LG presents ESG vision for a 'Better Life for All' at CES 2023
LGLG presents ESG vision for a 'Better Life for All' at CES 202321 Dec 2022
LG delivers year-round comfort and elegance with new Art Cool Gallery at CES 2023
LGLG delivers year-round comfort and elegance with new Art Cool Gallery at CES 202320 Dec 2022
LG launches UltraGear gaming monitors with world's first 240Hz OLED panel
LGLG launches UltraGear gaming monitors with world's first 240Hz OLED panel20 Dec 2022
LG announces incredible deals on home appliances and more for this year's Festive Sale
LGLG announces incredible deals on home appliances and more for this year's Festive Sale15 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz