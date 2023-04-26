Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Enlit AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


First RFP under Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme published

26 Apr 2023
Government released the first Request for Proposals (RFP) under the Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme (iREREP) on Tuesday, 25 April.
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

“By alleviating at least 3,740MW from the national grid through the programme’s energy efficiency and renewable energy interventions, the government building portfolio could potentially add the same capacity as two Koeberg power plants and reduce load shedding by 3–4 stages,” minister of public works and infrastructure Sihle Zikalala said at a media briefing in Pretoria.

Projected savings and socioeconomic benefits from the programme over its 30-year term include:

  • Up to R1.3tn direct contribution to the GDP;
  • The creation of over 13,100 new small businesses, majority of which would be Black-owned enterprises;
  • An estimated 503,000 jobs created;
  • Skills development opportunities for more than 475,000 people;
  • A reduction in energy use intensity of between 22% and 45% in the public sector;
  • A water use intensity reduction of between 30% and 55% in the public sector;
  • A reduction in waste and diversion of 50% of current waste from landfill sites, saving 12 million tons; and
  • A reduction in CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions by over 54.5 megatons.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: resource efficiency, Sihle Zikalala

Related

#BizTrends2023: Every business should commit to a circular economy
#BizTrends2023: Every business should commit to a circular economy13 Jan 2023
Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods
Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods29 Apr 2022
#KZNflooding: Integrated planning, resilient infrastructure key to future urban development
#KZNflooding: Integrated planning, resilient infrastructure key to future urban development22 Apr 2022
Source:
Sanef lashes out at damages to community radio stations14 Jul 2021
Sihle Zikalala, KZN premier
Law enforcement steps in at KZN illegal mining site24 Jun 2021
State-of-the-art school for special needs learners opens in KZN
State-of-the-art school for special needs learners opens in KZN30 Mar 2021
How we can recycle more buildings
How we can recycle more buildings5 Dec 2019
Ramaphosa opens South Africa's first smartphone factory
Ramaphosa opens South Africa's first smartphone factory21 Oct 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz