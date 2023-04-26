First RFP under Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme published

Government released the first Request for Proposals (RFP) under the Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme (iREREP) on Tuesday, 25 April.

“By alleviating at least 3,740MW from the national grid through the programme’s energy efficiency and renewable energy interventions, the government building portfolio could potentially add the same capacity as two Koeberg power plants and reduce load shedding by 3–4 stages,” minister of public works and infrastructure Sihle Zikalala said at a media briefing in Pretoria.

Projected savings and socioeconomic benefits from the programme over its 30-year term include: