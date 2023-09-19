Industries

Energy News South Africa

Africa


Wilco de Villiers joins Yellow Door Energy as energy solutions director

19 Sep 2023
Yellow Door Energy has appointed Wilco de Villiers as its new energy solutions director for South Africa. With over two decades of experience in the renewable energy, mining, and telecommunications sectors, de Villiers is expected to drive the company's commitment to delivering secure, affordable, and cleaner energy sources. His appointment is seen as a significant step in transforming the energy landscape in South Africa.
Wilco de Villiers
Wilco de Villiers

“We are delighted to welcome Wilco to the Yellow Door Energy family. His remarkable journey in the energy sector and his deep understanding of both the technical and strategic aspects of energy solutions make him a perfect fit for our team. We are confident that his leadership will help our customers find the best energy solutions as we continue to transform the energy landscape in South Africa,” says Jeremy Crane, CEO and founder of Yellow Door Energy.

The company serves businesses in the Middle East and Africa to provide sustainable energy solutions for the entire life cycle of their customers’ energy system; from the initial financing stage all the way to the asset management stage.

Prior to joining Yellow Door Energy, Wilco held pivotal roles in several prominent companies, including spearheading the growth of the mining energy division at DRA Global in South Africa. His visionary leadership led to the development of bespoke energy solutions for the mining sector, demonstrating his ability to design and implement strategies that align with specific industry requirements.

Wilco's expertise also extends beyond mining energy solutions, as he also specialised in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybrid solutions during his tenures at SMA Solar Technology, Powermode, and Powertech Battery Technologies.

With an MBA from Stellenbosch University and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from North-West University in South Africa, coupled with his hands-on experience, Wilco is well-positioned as a formidable leader to advance Yellow Door Energy's mission to provide clean energy solutions that empower businesses while minimising their environmental footprint.

