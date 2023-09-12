Dell appoints Alexandre Brousse as new EMEA channel lead

“With today’s leadership announcements we demonstrate our commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for both our customers and partners,” said Diego Majdalani, president of global channel sales, Dell Technologies.
"Alexandre Brousse is a highly experienced, respected leader and will be an asset to my leadership team and our broader EMEA partner ecosystem, while Anwar brings a great channel perspective, relationships, and a deep understanding of the French market to his new role.”
Brousse shared his excitement about the opportunity to accelerate partner momentum and emphasised the importance of strong partnerships in achieving success.
“When we work hand-in-hand with partners, we move faster, spur progress and deliver strong outcomes to our customers,” he said This appointment marks a new chapter in Dell Technologies’ commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for its customers and partners.