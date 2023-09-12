Industries

Dell appoints Alexandre Brousse as new EMEA channel lead

12 Sep 2023
Dell Technologies appointed Alexandre Brousse as the new EMEA channel lead, effective from 1 October 2023. Brousse, who has been with Dell Technologies for 18 years and most recently led channel sales for Western Europe, will now spearhead the EMEA channel team. His primary focus will be on fostering a customer-centric and partner-empowered ecosystem that propels growth and innovation across the region. Brousse succeeds Anwar Dahab, who has been appointed to lead Dell Technologies in France.
“With today’s leadership announcements we demonstrate our commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for both our customers and partners,” said Diego Majdalani, president of global channel sales, Dell Technologies.

2 days ago

"Alexandre Brousse is a highly experienced, respected leader and will be an asset to my leadership team and our broader EMEA partner ecosystem, while Anwar brings a great channel perspective, relationships, and a deep understanding of the French market to his new role.”

Brousse shared his excitement about the opportunity to accelerate partner momentum and emphasised the importance of strong partnerships in achieving success.

“When we work hand-in-hand with partners, we move faster, spur progress and deliver strong outcomes to our customers,” he said This appointment marks a new chapter in Dell Technologies’ commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for its customers and partners.

