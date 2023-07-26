Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Eskom takes over load shedding in Ekurhuleni following alleged non-compliance

26 Jul 2023
Eskom has announced that it will be taking over the implementation of load shedding in the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) following what it has described as the city's failure to reduce load on its customers.
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The city had been handling the load shedding of some customers after Eskom handed over some of its substations for management.

“The decision to take over load shedding in Ekurhuleni follows monitoring and analysis conducted by Eskom which indicate that CoE is not reducing the load as per NRS 048-9:2019,” Eskom said.

“Although Eskom notes the CoE’s technical challenges in executing load shedding, it is left with no choice but to implement load shedding for the CoE as the non-compliance puts further strain on the already constrained national grid. Failure to implement load shedding by municipalities affects the integrity and stability of the grid which may lead to higher stages of load shedding."

#Loadshedding: National blackout 'unlikely' - industry experts
#Loadshedding: National blackout 'unlikely' - industry experts

20 Jul 2023

CoE to propose load curtailment

The City of Ekurhuleni has said it will be engaging the power utility on the matter.

“The city will be engaging Eskom not to shed some of our critical substations in areas with a high concentration of large industries, because this will not only impact the economy of the region but also threatens jobs.

“The city will be proposing load curtailment during negotiation with Eskom. Load curtailment is the load reduction obtained from customers who can reduce demand on instruction. This also means that in the event of an emergency declaration, industrial customers must be able to reduce their load by a certain percentage,” the CoE said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: load shedding, Eskom, City of Ekurhuleni

Related

The new ad says camping is for everyone. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Hi-Tec brings new perspective with load shedding campaign2 days ago
Source: © 123rf PwC’s latest Global Consumer Insights Survey identifies five key areas impacting consumer spend and shaping shopping trends
5 key areas impacting consumer spend, shaping shopping trends21 Jul 2023
Load shedding hampering efficiency, effectiveness of waste management sector
Load shedding hampering efficiency, effectiveness of waste management sector21 Jul 2023
#Loadshedding: National blackout 'unlikely' - industry experts
#Loadshedding: National blackout 'unlikely' - industry experts20 Jul 2023
Whistleblowing in South Africa: Protecting a vulnerable watchdog
Bullion PR & CommunicationWhistleblowing in South Africa: Protecting a vulnerable watchdog17 Jul 2023
Actom battery energy storage. Source: Supplied
Local suppliers play crucial role in electricity grid transition17 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
S.African Reserve Bank to keep rates steady at 8.25% on 20 July: poll13 Jul 2023
Outdoor Network: Flipping the switch on load shedding
ProvantageOutdoor Network: Flipping the switch on load shedding7 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz