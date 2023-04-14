Eskom appoints permanent head of generation

Eskom has appointed Bheki Nxumalo as its head of generation with immediate effect. The position had been unoccupied since May last year following the resignation of Philip Dukashe.

Bheki Nxumalo, head of generation, Eskom

“We have been searching for the group executive generation for a while now. It has been very difficult to find a suitable candidate that would hit the ground running. The generation recovery plan is in full swing. We needed someone that would passionately drive the execution of the recovery plan while inspiring staff to go beyond their reach,” Eskom acting group chief executive Calib Cassim said.

Nxumalo has some 20 years of experience in the energy sector at all levels and was working within the ranks of Eskom as CEO for Eskom Enterprise and Eskom Rotek Industries. He has also worked as power station manager at two Eskom power stations and general manager at Kusile Power Station.

Reflecting on his appointment, Nxumalo said he believes in the capability of the power utility to improve generation.

“I am truly honoured to be asked to lead Eskom Generation at this critical time. I literally grew up at Eskom. I strongly believe that Eskom has the technical and managerial capability to turn things around.

“The majority of Eskom employees are passionate about their work and company. I know that I can count on the support of my colleagues in exco and the new Eskom board to make this a reality,” he said.