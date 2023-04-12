Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Meridian RealtyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA should not shy away from costs of fixing power crisis - electricity minister

12 Apr 2023
By: Kopano Gumbi
South Africa should not shy away from spending to fix the country's power crisis, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Reuters, ahead of a cabinet decision later this month on his proposals to end the crisis.
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa speaks during an interview in his office at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Source: Reuters/Alet Pretorius
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa speaks during an interview in his office at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Source: Reuters/Alet Pretorius

Ramokgopa was speaking in an interview less than two months after the National Treasury granted Eskom R254bn of debt relief over the next three years.

He said he thought focusing on improving the performance of Eskom's ailing coal plants was the best opportunity to lower the intensity of power outages.

But he said other interventions were needed, including investing in the capacity of the national grid and maintaining large outlays on diesel for Eskom's emergency open-cycle gas turbines.

"Continued high levels of load shedding... penalise the South African economy and it causes untold injury to the poor, and our ability to attract investment," he said.

Call for applications as DWS initiates Hydropower Independent Producer Programme
Call for applications as DWS initiates Hydropower Independent Producer Programme

5 Apr 2023

A necessary trade-off

If South African borrowing costs had to rise to fund diesel purchases then that was a necessary trade-off given the impact outages were having on unemployment and growth prospects, he said.

"I am presenting to Cabinet and they will make that determination (on how to address the power crisis) at the end of the month," he added.

Ramokgopa said grid constraints meant some renewable energy projects that had already been built were being throttled and new projects were being jeopardised.

He said another set of interventions Cabinet would consider included Eskom investing more in the coal mines it buys from to ensure better-quality supplies and allowing Eskom to buy directly from original equipment manufacturers rather than from intermediaries.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, electricity crisis, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Kopano Gumbi

Related

Source: Reuters.
South African business activity contracts in March - PMI5 Apr 2023
Government revokes 'state of disaster' over power crisis
Government revokes 'state of disaster' over power crisis5 Apr 2023
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out5 Apr 2023
Source:
South Africa collects $94bn in taxes in 2022/23 fiscal year3 Apr 2023
Power cuts, vandalism, theft prompt MTN security moves
Power cuts, vandalism, theft prompt MTN security moves31 Mar 2023
Spear moves closer to energy independence with Phase 2 solar expansion
Spear moves closer to energy independence with Phase 2 solar expansion23 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
EFF national shutdown: It's not business as usual20 Mar 2023
Source:
Load shedding is killing prime time television20 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz