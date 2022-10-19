Industries

    South African retail sales rise 2% in August

    19 Oct 2022
    Stats SA reports that South African retail trade sales increased by 2% year-on-year in August 2022.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Positive annual growth rates were recorded for: general dealers (6.4%); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (4.8%); retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (2.7%); and all ‘other’ retailers (1.0%).

    The largest positive contributor to this increase was general dealers (contributing 2.8 percentage points), while the largest negative contributor was retailers in hardware, paint and glass (contributing -0.9 of a percentage point).

    South African retail sales jump 8.6% in July
    South African retail sales jump 8.6% in July

    15 Sep 2022

    Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 1.8% in August 2022 compared with July 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of -0.1% in July 2022 and -0.4% in June 2022. In the three months ended August 2022, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 2.1% compared with the previous three months.

