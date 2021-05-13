Social Media How to South Africa

TikTok's digital safety guides for families

13 May 2021
TikTok recognises the challenges guardians face parenting in the digital age with countless devices and apps available to families today. Keeping teens educated and safe requires collaboration among parents, experts, governments, and platforms.
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

In that spirit, TikTok has rolled out its refreshed Safety Centre with new guides and resources aimed at supporting digital safety conversations among families. TikTok’s goal is to make it easy for parents to understand how the platform works and the tools they can use to create the best experience for their family.

A guardian's guide to TikTok


As TikTok works to support families on the platform, it’s introducing the Guardian's Guide, a one-stop-shop to learn all about TikTok. This includes how to get started on the platform, the safety and privacy tools, such as the Family Pairing features, and additional resources to address common online safety questions. TikTok understands that every teen and family is different, which is why it offers a range of choices and settings to empower parents and caregivers who are looking for easy ways to engage in their teen's life online.



Bullying education and prevention resources


TikTok is a global community that thrives on creativity and expression, and it's critical that people feel safe to express themselves without fear of bullying or harassment. To educate families and the broader TikTok community on ways to protect against the harms of online bullying, TikTok has developed a bullying prevention guide in partnership with a range of global experts, including the Cyberbullying Research Centre, Net Family News, and TikTok's US Content Advisory Council. The guide offers information to help people identify bullying, tools to combat harassment, and local resources to get help if someone is being bullied.



Videos on TikTok’s approach to platform safety


TikTok’s approach to safety spans policies, products, and partners as the platform builds a community where creativity and creative expression can thrive. The Safety Centre now offers parents and guardians a look into our safety ecosystem through new videos on how TikTok approaches safety, its Community Guidelines, and resources available to them.



TikTok’s Safety Centre is an important part of how it can support families on TikTok. That's why TikTok makes it accessible to everyone directly from their settings and other parts of the app. TikTok continues to invest in new ways to maintain a safe and welcoming platform and are committed to earning the trust of its TikTok community every time they open the app.

For more information, go to https://www.tiktok.com/safety/en-za/.
Read more: safety guide, Tik Tok

