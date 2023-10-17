Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Cloud News South Africa

Tarsus On Demand joins elite group of AWS distributors

17 Oct 2023
Tarsus On Demand has announced a new agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), becoming an authorised distributor. This move places Tarsus On Demand among a select group of AWS distributors on the continent, with a mission to advance the adoption of cloud solutions and develop innovative new services and products.
Tarsus On Demand joins elite group of AWS distributors

The agreement will provide Tarsus On Demand’s partners with access to the full range of AWS-powered technologies. Tarsus On Demand plans to work closely with its extensive channel network to develop competencies and become an indispensable consultant for customers on their end-to-end cloud journeys.

According to the World Wide Worx Cloud in Africa 2023 study, more than two-thirds of companies using cloud computing across major African markets plan to increase their spending on cloud services. This new agreement between Tarsus On Demand and AWS is set to play a significant role in this projected growth.

Source: Bethany Drouin/Pixabay
AWS report says cloud adoption could unlock R3.9trn for South Africa

27 Sep 2023

As an authorised distributor, Tarsus On Demand will intensify its investments in staff, partner support, education, workshops, and cloud services to assist partners in utilising AWS solutions to boost their customers’ cloud adoption.

“It is truly an exciting opportunity to be working with a global brand in AWS, whose thinking and approach aligns with ours,' says Senzo Mbhele, managing director at Tarsus On Demand. "Above all, it’s a privilege we do not take lightly to contribute to the growth and technology advancements of South Africa and the continent.”

Through the agreement with AWS, Tarsus On Demand will enhance its cloud readiness and strengthen its capabilities to deliver cloud solutions to organisations of all sizes through its partners, particularly in key areas such as data, analytics and AI.

NextOptions
Read more: Amazon Web Services, cloud adoption

Related

Cloud adoption in business is reliant on Navaneedha Jagathesan and other back-end experts
Anthony Lucas PressCloud adoption in business is reliant on Navaneedha Jagathesan and other back-end experts2 Oct 2023
Source: Bethany Drouin/Pixabay
AWS report says cloud adoption could unlock R3.9trn for South Africa27 Sep 2023
Get set for enterprise growth with top-tier solutions from AfriGIS
AfriGISGet set for enterprise growth with top-tier solutions from AfriGIS21 Sep 2023
Partnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley
Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyPartnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley29 Aug 2023
Amazon launches AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town
Amazon launches AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town17 Aug 2023
AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town16 Aug 2023
Amazon Web Services launches new AI startup accelerator programme
Amazon Web Services launches new AI startup accelerator programme13 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied. Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank announces the launch of Payshap!
FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service13 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz