Tarsus On Demand joins elite group of AWS distributors

Tarsus On Demand has announced a new agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), becoming an authorised distributor. This move places Tarsus On Demand among a select group of AWS distributors on the continent, with a mission to advance the adoption of cloud solutions and develop innovative new services and products.

The agreement will provide Tarsus On Demand’s partners with access to the full range of AWS-powered technologies. Tarsus On Demand plans to work closely with its extensive channel network to develop competencies and become an indispensable consultant for customers on their end-to-end cloud journeys.

According to the World Wide Worx Cloud in Africa 2023 study, more than two-thirds of companies using cloud computing across major African markets plan to increase their spending on cloud services. This new agreement between Tarsus On Demand and AWS is set to play a significant role in this projected growth.

As an authorised distributor, Tarsus On Demand will intensify its investments in staff, partner support, education, workshops, and cloud services to assist partners in utilising AWS solutions to boost their customers’ cloud adoption.

“It is truly an exciting opportunity to be working with a global brand in AWS, whose thinking and approach aligns with ours,' says Senzo Mbhele, managing director at Tarsus On Demand. "Above all, it’s a privilege we do not take lightly to contribute to the growth and technology advancements of South Africa and the continent.”

Through the agreement with AWS, Tarsus On Demand will enhance its cloud readiness and strengthen its capabilities to deliver cloud solutions to organisations of all sizes through its partners, particularly in key areas such as data, analytics and AI.