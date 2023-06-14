Industries

Telecoms News South Africa

Cell C appoints former MTN and Vodacom veterans to board

14 Jun 2023
Cell C has announced the appointment of two esteemed industry leaders, Maya Makanjee and Godfrey Motsa, to its board of directors.
Godfrey Motsa and Maya Makanjee | image supplied
Godfrey Motsa and Maya Makanjee | image supplied

Makanjee is an accomplished business leader with a wealth of experience in various executive director positions across multiple industries spanning close to 30 years.

With a master's degree in Business Leadership and a Bachelor of Commerce degree, she brings a diverse skill set to the table ranging from FMCG, telecommunications, and financial services.

Her track record includes serving as chief officer: corporate affairs at the Vodacom Group, CEO of FinMark Trust, and holding strategic positions at SABMiller and Nestlé.

Makanjee currently serves as an independent non-executive director on several boards, both in the public and private sectors, as well as non-profit organisations.

Godfrey Motsa

Motsa, a visionary leader with over 25 years of experience in the telco, financial services and FMCG industries, is renowned for driving transformative growth and delivering impressive financial results.

He has 17 years of telecoms experience between MTN and Vodacom, obtained in the South African and rest of Africa markets. As the turnaround specialist for MTN South Africa, he successfully made it the most profitable telco in the market.

Motsa's deep understanding of emerging and developed consumer markets, coupled with his exceptional leadership style, empowers teams and inspires results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maya and Godfrey to our board," said Cell C board chairman, Joe Mthimunye.

"Their impressive track records and diverse experiences will strategically guide Cell C into the future. Maya's expertise in stakeholder engagement, corporate citizenship, and sustainable development, coupled with Godfrey's transformative leadership and market insights, will accelerate our growth, and reinforce our position as a serious contender in the telecommunications industry. This move underscores our commitment to South Africa and our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders."

Read more: Cell C, Maya Makanjee, Godfrey Motsa



