On test: The Renault Captur

It's an erstwhile runner that fits well with short trips, urban commutes and long runs, you won't be disappointed. By no means it's a small car but having said that, it's not big either. I think the size of the car is perfect and appeals to many from all walks of life. The Captur does capture one's attention, especially in that blazing red colour, that sets it apart.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

The ride quality is also impressive. It’s like an internal and external revolution from the French marque, considering all the improvements to the first Captur launched back in 2015. Renault SA had a phenomenal year in 2022, with 27,251 sales across its offerings.

In fact, that is the highest for Renault ever in SA, which represents a 29.6% growth. That is really remarkable in these challenging times. I tested the Captur on a lengthy drive to the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, on small trips and even in heavy Durban traffic.

A comfortable drive and equally impressive combined fuel consumption of 6.6l per 100kms.

SUV design

Through its enhanced SUV styling, the Renault Captur is notably more modern in design, putting forward more athletic curves and a raised waist.

The SUV aesthetics have been boosted by unique styling components, such as the front and rear protection skid plates and the protective moulding that runs the entire length of the lower body and the wheel arches.

Beneath the wider grille, the very expressive front bumper of the all-new Captur reinforces its personality and dynamism, enhanced by its high ground clearance of 174mm.

The bold 17” wheels and new bodywork volumes contribute to its striking design, with the unique bi-tone colour combinations on the Intens model, adding to its imposing SUV look.

Safe

The Captur holds a prestigious five-star Euro NCAP safety rating; with six airbags (front, side and curtain) and emergency brake assist (EBA), anti-locking braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), hill start assist (HSA), rear view camera, tyre pressure detector

The Captur still offers front and rear park assist with the reverse camera, to facilitate easier reversing into and out of parking spaces.

Other standard safety support features include lane departure warning technology, which reduces risks, especially on long motorway journeys, where lane changing is one of the leading causes of accidents, as well as cruise control and speed limiter which are accessible through the control buttons on the left-hand side of the steering wheel.

Practical

The Captur presents a completely re-invigorated model that is easy to drive and a multi-functional crossover that balances design and practicality. It offers updated exterior and interior design, with striking design cues.

On the exterior, the signature front and rear LEDs flank the notably enhanced curvature of the vehicle, while the interior boasts elevated slicker design and trim levels.

F1 Inspired

The 1.3 turbo, 113kW Formula 1 inspired engine offers good low-down torque of 270Nm, providing better performance, and outstanding fuel consumption from only 6.6l/100km, thanks to a seven-speed automatic efficiency dual-clutch (EDC) gearbox mated to the engine: very powerful yet economical.

The gear change paddles are located behind the steering wheel, while the multi-sense sport mode provides the aficionado with a greater feeling of sportiness and enjoyment at the wheel.

Load up! There’s plenty of space

The expansive boot space of 404ls is more significant than that of its closest competitors, offering great versatility. ts volume can be adjusted via the rear bench that slides 16cm forward, providing an additional 536ls for everyday load convenience.

With the rear seats folded down, an almost flat floor is created, providing a loading length of 1,275ls. The floorboard offers multiple positions, allowing either maximum load height or hidden storage for items to be stowed within the Captur.

The vehicle offers up to 27ls of interior storage, with the standard sliding armrest providing a convenient storage facility. There’s more roominess overall due to the vehicle being taller, wider and longer.

Final verdict

An erstwhile machine that is aptly priced and offers all the comforts one would want in an everyday commute and weekend use.

Price

Captur 1.3L Turbo Zen - R454, 999

Captur 1.3L Turbo Intens R499, 999

All-New Captur is backed by a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty, a three-year/45,000km service plan, and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty. Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.