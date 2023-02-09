Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MetroWireddotGOODLGCoronationThe Publicity WorkshopFood Forward SABizcommunity.comMANGO-OMCAfrika TikkunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Environment & Natural Resources News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


"Total madness": Fishers protest against ocean drilling

9 Feb 2023
By: Joseph Chirume
About 30 activists and fishers led by the Eastern Cape Environmental Network and Earthlife Africa protested outside TotalEnergies service station in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha on Wednesday. They do not want the government to grant the company a license for the production of oil and gas between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis.
Members of Earthlife Africa and the Eastern Cape Environmental Network protested on Wednesday outside TotalEnergies service station in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha. Photo: Joseph Chirume/GroundUp
Members of Earthlife Africa and the Eastern Cape Environmental Network protested on Wednesday outside TotalEnergies service station in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha. Photo: Joseph Chirume/GroundUp

The protest started at the Total service station at Ziyabuya mall. The protesters sang and handed out pamphlets, also to passing motorists on the R75. Large banners read: “Gas production along our coast. Total madness” and “Hamba Voetsek”.

In a media statement they called on Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy to use her powers to stop Total and insist on a full risk assessment of the impact on marine life.

They said that where production and exploratory wells are to be drilled there are seven marine protected areas, the Port Elizabeth corals and Southwest Indian Seamounts, spawning grounds of fish such as kingklip, and well-known migration routes for whales and turtles. The area is also home to deep coral reefs that are important nurseries for young fish.

Deepsea Stavanger
Total ditches offshore exploration in SA

15 Apr 2021

Melikaya Blani, of the Eastern Cape Environment Forum, said drilling would negatively affect fishers and people who depend on the ocean for survival.

“There are no jobs to be created for our people simply because TotalEnergies will bring highly experienced employees. Oil rigs use skilled people. People in our communities will be left in the cold because they do not have the skills to work there,” said Blani.

Nomonde Botomani, of Missionvale, said, “My husband earns his money from fishing squid and chokka. Though their catch has remarkably depleted due to climate change and poaching, allowing for oil and gas drilling will be the final straw in our lives.”

A response from Total will be added when received.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

NextOptions


SOURCE

GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Read more: Total, Earthlife Africa, Drilling, oil production, marine protected areas, Joseph Chirume, TotalEnergies

Related

TotalEnergies' head met Mozambique President with key gas project at stake
TotalEnergies' head met Mozambique President with key gas project at stake1 day ago
Exxon to exit Equatorial Guinea amid wider Africa crude phaseout
Exxon to exit Equatorial Guinea amid wider Africa crude phaseout30 Nov 2022
TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast
TotalEnergies about to submit its application to drill for gas along south coast25 Nov 2022
Analysis: Renewables shift lays bare Africa's energy dilemma
Analysis: Renewables shift lays bare Africa's energy dilemma20 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters. Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni attends a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Entebbe, Uganda July 26, 2022.
Afreximbank approves $200m for crude pipeline: Uganda presidency4 Oct 2022
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries likely in billions of barrels - minister
Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries likely in billions of barrels - minister6 Sep 2022
SA making notable effort towards achieving 10% marine protected areas
SA making notable effort towards achieving 10% marine protected areas5 Aug 2022
DRC oil-blocks auction draws warnings of environmental catastrophe
DRC oil-blocks auction draws warnings of environmental catastrophe29 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz