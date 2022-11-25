Jarred Cinman cleared of wrongdoing by ACA for Loeries article

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has announced that Jarred Cinman will not be removed as board director after he was cleared of wrongdoing at a meeting on Friday.

Jarred Cinman. Source: Supplied.

This follows complaints by members who raised concerns about Cinman writing an opinion article about the Loeries in Bizcommunity.

“The meeting was called in accordance with section 71 of the Companies Act, 2008 (The Act) in order to resolve and vote on concerns and questions raised by members of the ACA. These related to a recent opinion piece published in the media and whether through this opinion piece, Mr. Cinman has failed in his duty to exercise reasonable care, good faith, and due diligence in the affairs of the ACA,” said the statement.

“The vote was held following representations, with the outcome in favour of Mr. Cinman. As a result, it was resolved that Mr. Cinman retain his role as Board Director with no further action deemed necessary.”

In his article, Cinman complained about the quality of the Loeries festivities including the food, venue amenities and the production of the awards ceremony.

“The main problem with the Loeries event - and so it has been before but this felt worse than ever - is the utter absence of the work. The main, star of the show, the reason we are all here, the product of all the labour and effort that goes into this industry, is just not there on the night," said Cinman.

“A short - we're talking 5-10 seconds - clip was shown over and over again, cut from the case film one imagines, but with no context or explanation. This was equally true for every other piece submitted."

He also praised the work done by Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj during the past few turbulent years.

"Sewraj took on his role at almost the same moment the world was hit with a pandemic that made live events largely impossible. As a member of the Loeries Committee at the time I saw how he kept an optimistic outlook and rolled with the punches. In all my discussions with him since he has never wavered from the belief that the Loeries could survive, thrive and grow. It's impressive by any measure," said Cinman.

Read the full article here.



