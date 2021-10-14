Loeries2021: Kgaugelo Mokgehle, creative writer at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Kgaugelo Mokgehle, creative writer at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

How do you feel about judging at this year’s Loeries?

I also love that I get to feel inspired by a body of work that is being seen in unison for the first time, before it’s narrowed down for the public.

Tell us more about yourself and why you believe you were selected – your judging experience and so on.

When you heard about being selected as a judge, how did you celebrate the news?

What does this mean to you, personally?

I think, the more that genuine representation happens in spaces that matter, the less women we’ll see leaving the industry. Especially Black women.

Which category will you be judging?

What do you expect to experience as a judge?

What specific criteria will you be looking for when judging?

You have some major experience in the creative industry. Could you comment on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry?

Share a few of your favourite Loeries-related moments over the years – either from attending personally or agency winning work-related.

Any predictions of trends that are likely to stand out at Loeries 2021?

What do you believe SA creatives bring to the Loeries judging mix?

Lastly, what are you most looking forward to from Loeries 2021?

It’s always a privilege for me to be regarded a creative, esteemed enough to review regional industry work in confidence. This year was no different. Especially when you consider that a jury is appointed to have a say in the calibre of work that will shape the future of creativity.It’s kind of a big deal. So, I don’t take it lightly.It’s not something I would say I interrogated, but I imagine it’s because of my audacity. I put my hand up more, assert myself more, take more chances, and I think it’s starting to show; because it feels like the industry is becoming more receptive to ambitions I was previously reluctant to own publicly. It also helps to have a leader who’s invested in my growth, so, I always greatly appreciate the springboard I get from Pete’s commitment.With a pep in my step and a song in my heart.I’m a hectic woman’s woman. So, naturally, I always notice gender disparity. To be on a jury and feel that, I don’t just have a seat at the table, I can use my voice and have everyone pay attention because I’ve earned my stripes? That, for me, was a pleasantly reassuring indicator of progress in our industry.The Student Category.Last year, I saw a lot of work losing metal because e.g. the rationale was incredible but the execution fell flat; the incorrect use of spelling and grammar in a written execution distorted what was obviously a great idea; or even over something as simple as incorrect categorisation. I’m hoping to experience less of that and more precision, because evidently, one minor detail can be the difference between a well-deserved win and a painful loss.Shucks, radio is a tough win these days. Every motivational spin on a concept has been explored. Every silky, male voice has been exploited. Bona, go boima. So, it’s the innovation for me.People have had to navigate the anxiety of confronting Covid-19, in tandem with disruptions to personal life, the overwhelming and premature loss of industry talent, and an unpredictable economy, to name a few. Not only has it shaken creatives in an unfamiliar way, it’s left everyone uncertain of what resolution looks like in the new normal. When you’ve built a whole career out of solving problems, it can be a terribly unsettling reality that sees you questioning your creative ability as well. Possibly resulting in some of the safe work we’ve seen coming out of the industry over the past 22 months.Snitches get stitches.I imagine there’ll be plenty CSI work inspired by the injustice, inequality, discrimination, classism, violence, poverty and other socio-economic issues, exposed by the pandemic.A multicultural perspective, contribution of local aesthetic to the global music industry, a keen interest in weaving illustration and fashion design into the social fabric of creativity, and developments in animated digital content.Getting a glimpse of what post-Covid Loeries Creative Week will look like.