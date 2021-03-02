Loeries
Covid-19
Loeries 2021 - Entries open to #fightthegoodfight
The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East's premiere organisation rewarding innovation and creativity in brand communication, is now accepting entries for the 43rd edition of its globally respected awards. This year, the Loeries challenges the industry to #fightthegoodfight and create work that moves society forward in a positive direction.
The awards encompass every area of brand communication and winning a Loerie is considered a testament of excellence.
“Every year, we see increasing innovation in brand communication with brands, agencies and production houses exhibiting breakthrough thinking,” says Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj. “The winners from this round will truly show us which individuals and organisations have been able to innovate and #fightthegoodfight during the challenges of this period in our history.”
The awards focus on every point where a brand interacts with people – traditional categories like film, print and radio are included as well as areas like digital, design, music videos, architecture, live events, PR, shared value and service design.
Work flighted between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021 will be eligible to enter this round of the Loeries. Entry fees are locked at 2019 rates until 3 May 2021 and entries close on 31 May 2021.
For more information and to enter the awards visit loeries.com.
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
Partners of the Loeries
Sanlam, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, DStv Media Sales, Facebook, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Tractor, Vodacom, Woolworths
Additional Partners and Official Suppliers
AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Howler, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo
Endorsed by
Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID
Official Media Partners
Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Mark Lives, Modern Marketing, The Redzone
