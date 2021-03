Loeries 2021 - Entries open to #fightthegoodfight

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East's premiere organisation rewarding innovation and creativity in brand communication, is now accepting entries for the 43rd edition of its globally respected awards. This year, the Loeries challenges the industry to #fightthegoodfight and create work that moves society forward in a positive direction.

The awards encompass every area of brand communication and winning a Loerie is considered a testament of excellence.“Every year, we see increasing innovation in brand communication with brands, agencies and production houses exhibiting breakthrough thinking,” says Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj. “The winners from this round will truly show us which individuals and organisations have been able to innovate and #fightthegoodfight during the challenges of this period in our history.”The awards focus on every point where a brand interacts with people – traditional categories like film, print and radio are included as well as areas like digital, design, music videos, architecture, live events, PR, shared value and service design.Work flighted between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021 will be eligible to enter this round of the Loeries. Entry fees are locked at 2019 rates until 3 May 2021 and entries close on 31 May 2021.For more information and to enter the awards visit loeries.com