Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Loeries Special Section

Latest news | Galleries | Videos | www.loeries.com

#ACACaresCovid19

Loeries

More Loeries news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Save this date! Loeries Creative Week to broadcast from 16 to 21 November 2020

7 Sep 2020
Issued by: Loeries
Get ready to be inspired at Loeries Creative Week from 16 to 21 November 2020. The Loeries will be broadcasting Creative Week online showcasing the best creative minds, talent and brands from across Africa and the Middle East.
Join the Loeries in November as we #CreateChange! Creative Week trailer can be found here



Visit http://www.loeries.com

About Loeries Africa Middle East

The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.

The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.

Partners of the Loeries

Gearhouse, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, Facebook, Tractor Outdoor, Vodacom, Woolworths

Additional Partners and Official Suppliers

AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo

Endorsed by

Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID

Official media partners

Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Modern Marketing, MarkLives, The Redzone



For more:

Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Loeries, Loeries Creative Week

Related

#ACACaresCovid19: New north, new narratives and nation building12 Aug 2020
Loeries#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries a relevant and innovative brand canvas for creatives11 Aug 2020
#Newsmaker: Outgoing Loeries chairperson, Tseliso Rangaka5 Aug 2020
#Newsmaker: Newly appointed Loeries chairperson, Fran Luckin3 Aug 2020
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor to sponsor OOH category in what has been billed 'most important Loeries to date'29 Jul 2020
Loeries#CreateChange Loeries partnership with Tractor showcases digital OOH innovation28 Jul 2020
Loeries appoints new board for 2020/2021, announces Fran Luckin as chairperson21 Jul 2020
#Loeries2020: Creative hour with... Suhana Gordhan12 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz