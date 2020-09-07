Loeries
Save this date! Loeries Creative Week to broadcast from 16 to 21 November 2020
Get ready to be inspired at Loeries Creative Week from 16 to 21 November 2020. The Loeries will be broadcasting Creative Week online showcasing the best creative minds, talent and brands from across Africa and the Middle East.
Join the Loeries in November as we #CreateChange! Creative Week trailer can be found here
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
Partners of the Loeries
Gearhouse, AB InBev, Barron, Brand South Africa, Facebook, Tractor Outdoor, Vodacom, Woolworths
Additional Partners and Official Suppliers
AAA School of Advertising, Aon South Africa, Backsberg, BEE Online, First Source, Fresh RSVP Guest Logistics, Funk Productions, Gallo Images, Ludus Post Productions, Mama Creative, Newsclip, Paygate, Rocketseed, Shared Value Africa Initiative, Shift, Unstereotype Alliance, Vega School, VQI Communications Nigeria, Xneelo
Endorsed by
Association of Communication and Design, Brand Council South Africa, Commercial Producers Association, Creative Circle, EXCA, IAB, South African Institute of Architects, IID
Official media partners
Between 10and5, Bizcommunity.com, Book of Swag, Brand Communicator Nigeria, Business Insider by Pulse, Campaign Middle East, Film & Event Media, IDIDTHAT.co, Modern Marketing, MarkLives, The Redzone
