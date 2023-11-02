Industries

Management & Leadership News South Africa

TP Nchocho appointed Ports Authority board chair

2 Nov 2023
The Industrial Development Corporation's outgoing CEO, Tshokolo Nchocho, has been appointed as chairperson of the board of directors of the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).
Source: SANews.gov.za
Source: SANews.gov.za

Nchocho’s appointment to the board was announced by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the chairperson of the Transnet Board, Andile Sangqu.

“This latest appointment serves as further affirmation of our commitment to enhance TNPA’s strategic position by equipping it with a depth of skills, knowledge and experience that will support our efforts to improve our ports and boost their contribution to the economy,” Gordhan said.

Nchocho will join seven other executive and non-executive directors on the board.

“We look forward to Mr Nchocho’s contribution as we work to turnaround Transnet into a formidable catalyst for driving the country’s economic development and competitiveness. His experience adds a further positive dimension to the leadership base that is already on the TNPA Board,” Transnet chair Sangqu said.

According to the department, Nchocho brings a wealth of experience to the board.

“He has over 20 years’ experience in the economic development finance and banking arena. Prior to joining the IDC, he was CEO of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank.

“He holds a Master of Business Leadership (MBL) from UNISA School of Business, a MSc Finance (University of London-UK), as well as an Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Harvard University,” the department said.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
