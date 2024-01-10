Industries

    Digital twins pave way to a new frontier in mining

    By Amritesh Anand
    10 Jan 2024
    10 Jan 2024
    The digital twin concept of data driven simulation is being investigated across various industries worldwide, including South Africa. The country’s mining industry is a cornerstone of the economy, but its resource-demanding operations mean that environmental sustainability is of utmost significance. The industry has recently begun to adopt digital twins, optimising mining operations. This adoption paves the way for improved resource management, safety enhancements, and increased operational efficiency in mines.
    Digital twins pave way to a new frontier in mining

    Digital twins in the mining sector encapsulate various facets of mining operations, providing a holistic and dynamic picture of the industry. These digital counterparts are crafted by amalgamating data from sensors, drones, geological surveys, and historical data.

    Deploying this technology in the mining sector relies on several pivotal components. Firstly, the physical asset twin, which includes the mining equipment, infrastructure, and geological features. It encompasses 3D models, sensor data, and real-time status information, offering a comprehensive view of the physical assets.

    Then there's the process twin, simulating mining processes and workflows, empowering operators to optimise operations, monitor performance, and make informed decisions. It aids in streamlining mining activities and curtailing inefficiencies.

    Lastly, the environmental twin observes and models the impact of mining activities on the environment, facilitating superior environmental management and mitigation of detrimental effects.

    Benefits of digital twins in mining

    The mining sector benefits in operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability because digital twins empower mining companies to make data-driven decisions, reducing operational costs and maximising resource utilisation, thereby addressing operational inefficiencies and increasing productivity.

    Safety, a paramount concern in the mining industry, is enhanced through digital twins by simulating emergency scenarios and enabling real-time equipment monitoring, preventing accidents, and facilitating prompt emergency responses.

    In terms of sustainability, this modelling can contribute to more eco-friendly mining practices by monitoring and minimising environmental impacts, including air and water quality, noise, and land reclamation. Additionally, digital twins enable real-time equipment monitoring and maintenance, predicting maintenance needs, reducing downtime, and optimising maintenance schedules, resulting in cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

    They also aid in optimising operations by modelling the entire mining process, identifying bottlenecks, streamlining processes, and reducing waste, enhancing resource utilisation.

    Integrating geological data and models in digital twins helps mining companies better understand the location and quality of resources, aiding in strategic decision-making.

    An important resource

    By comprehending the digital twin, mining companies can identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions to streamline their operations. This improved operational efficiency and predictive maintenance offered by digital twins can significantly reduce operational costs.

    Companies can minimise equipment downtime, lower maintenance expenses, and manage resources more effectively, contributing to overall cost savings. Digital twins also allow for the simulation of emergency scenarios and the monitoring of real-time data related to equipment and environmental conditions. This helps companies prevent accidents, respond to emergencies, and protect the well-being of miners and the environment.

    Digital twins represent a futuristic approach to mining operations, offering a data-driven, real-time view of the industry.

    For mining companies, understanding, and implementing digital twins is not just a technological choice but a strategic necessity. The impact of digital twins in South African business and IT sectors is also on the rise, making it a significant development in the country's industrial landscape. As technology continues to evolve, digital twins will play an increasingly vital role in the mining sector's future.

    Read more: In2IT Technologies, Amritesh Anand, digital twin, mining innovation
    About Amritesh Anand

    Amritesh Anand is associate vice president at In2IT Technologies


