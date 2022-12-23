Investing in African Mining Indaba returns to Cape Town

Investing in African Mining Indaba is returning to Cape Town in February 2023 with an speaker line-up comprising thought leaders and decision-makers from across the mining industry.

“We saw a record-breaking Indaba in May 2022 that really set the tone for the industry and for post-pandemic events as we lead up to February 2023,” says Simon Ford, portfolio director, Investing in African Mining Indaba.

“We are seeing a lot of early commitment and we are encouraged by the interest we have already received. This really reaffirms the importance of the Indaba, that it is given the upmost attention and support by state officials and is really driving positive policy change across the continent,” he adds.

SA and African support

Key government leaders and policymakers across the globe are signing up ahead of the world’s largest mining investment event.

Leading the charge of government leaders that will be in attendance are South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel.

Government leaders from mining-producing countries in Africa include the Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki the Ghanaian Minister of Land and Natural Resources and Samuel Jinapor and George Mireku Duker the Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resourcesas well as the Zambian Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe.

Investing in African Mining Indaba continues to garner significant support across the continent, with government officials from Chad, Ethiopia, Botswana, Central African Republic, Mali, Mauritania, Namibia, Somalia and South Sudan having also made early commitments.

Global support

On the global front, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez, will be in attendance. He will be joined by Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein.

Fernandez last visited South Africa in August 2022 where he participated in the US-South Africa Strategic Dialogue and co-chaired sessions that explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation on climate and energy issues, as well as strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Unlocking African Mining Investment

The theme for 2023 is ‘Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply’ and will feature speakers who will consider the challenges and opportunities facing the continent’s mining industry as it seeks ways to bolster its economic power amid the global rush to secure supply for greener energy transition.

Speakers include: