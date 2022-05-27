Industries

    Public-private partnership to oversee redesign of Grayston Drive/M1 interchange

    27 May 2022
    A public-private partnership between the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and Sandton Central Management District (SCMD) to redesign the Grayston Drive/M1 interchange has the potential to unlock major investments worth over R3bn.
    Source:
    Source: Google Maps

    "Improved traffic flow on this major feeder road which carries traffic from the N1 into the Sandton Precinct, has the potential to unlock investments worth billions through significant projects such as residential/mixed-use development in and around the Sandton area,” Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Jacob Mamabolo said on Thursday, 26 May, speaking during a meeting between the department and SCMD.

    Micro-simulation model


    As part of SCMD's initial contribution towards the planned project, it appointed a company to conduct a micro-simulation model for the M1 and Grayston Drive Interchange, which includes Katherine Street in September 2020.

    Sanral fast-tracks Zutari contract related to settlement repair of N2 in KZN
    Sanral fast-tracks Zutari contract related to settlement repair of N2 in KZN

    11 May 2022


    SCMD precinct manager Elaine Jack said congestion in Sandton has restricted its economic growth.

    "Traffic delays at the M1/Grayston interchange also affect the east/west bound traffic coming from and going to Alexandra. As demonstrated by the study we commissioned, converting the M1 and Grayston Interchange into a diamond diverging interchange, similar to what was done at Woodmead and the M1, would go a long way in improving traffic flow in the area," Jack said.

    She said the design idea was brought about by the need to improve the efficiency of the interchange.
    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za
    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Sandton Central Management District, Jacob Mamabolo, Elaine Jack

