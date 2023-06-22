Youth empowerment: Department of Tourism and partners host community engagement

The Department of Tourism, in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development and the Free State Department of Economic Development, is set to organise a community engagement session aimed at exploring and discussing opportunities for enhancing the skills and empowerment of young individuals in the tourism sector.

Tourism deputy minister Fish Mahlalela and the deputy minister of small business development Dipuo Peters, along with the executives of the Mangaung metro municipality, will lead the discussions.

They are expected to highlight the significance of government programmes in elevating communities, reviving local economies and creating sustainable opportunities for all.

The event will take place on Thursday, 29 June at the Samson Sefuthi Hall (N section) Botshabelo, in the Mangaung metro municipality in the Free State.

The community engagement will seek to inspire and uplift young people to pursue sustainable livelihoods through business ideas, innovation and government-led programmes that unlock opportunities and enable them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the overall economy.

The tourism engagement takes place as South Africa commemorates Youth Month in June under the theme: Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future.

This year marks 47 years since the 1976 student uprising, and the country celebrates the impact brought about by the youths’ actions in the liberation of our country.