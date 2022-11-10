Industries

LISTEN: Short courses are changing the education landscape

10 Nov 2022
We chat to Professor Beatrys Lacquet, the director and head of Wits Plus, about part-time Wits degrees as well as a range of business and language short courses...

NextOptions
Read more: Beatrys Lacquet, BizTakeouts, Wits Plus

