Most Read
Show more
BizTakeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
More...Submit news
Top stories
More...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
LISTEN: Short courses are changing the education landscape
We chat to Professor Beatrys Lacquet, the director and head of Wits Plus, about part-time Wits degrees as well as a range of business and language short courses...
Read more: Beatrys Lacquet, BizTakeouts, Wits Plus
NewsMore industry news
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.