#MarketingMastermind: The creative brains behind the One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape campaignThis month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign. Facebook
SA moves to adjusted Covid-19 Alert Level 2South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 2 today to combat the rising number of Covid-19 infections in some regions of the country.
Ad Stars 2021 announces final jury, Nkgabiseng Motau to represent SAAd Stars has confirmed that Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder and CCO at Think Creative Africa will represent South Africa on its Executive Jury.
#YouthMatters: How IIE Rosebank College alumni Zanele Zulu became a successful entrepreneur
IIE Rosebank College alumni Zanele Zulu discusses her journey with the college, how she started her business and what keeps her motivated on her entrepreneurial journey.
