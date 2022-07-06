Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Roan SystemsBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Railway News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Transnet lifts force majeure on 9 coal exporters

6 Jul 2022
By: Anait Miridzhanian
State-owned logistics firm Transnet will this month begin talks on new medium to long-term contracts and has lifted force majeure on nine coal exporters with which it had reached an agreement.
A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

In a statement on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, it said it would "consider its options" regarding an unspecified number of other coal exporters with which it had yet to reach a deal, despite what it said were "good faith negotiations".

Following a large-scale theft of copper cables, insufficient maintenance, and a lack of locomotives that crippled the company's freight rail network used by coal and iron ore miners to transport their minerals to port, Transnet in April declared force majeure.

The provision frees both parties of contractual obligations because of exceptional circumstances.

"To date, nine of the CEPs (Coal Export Parties) have signed the Deed of Amendment - this means that the force majeure on those parties has been lifted," Transnet said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The rail utility did not name the nine coal exporters and did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for additional information.

The new contracts under negotiation will replace current contracts, including long-term agreements that expire in March 2024.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.


Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Anait Miridzhanian

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Barbara Lewis.
Read more: Transnet, logistics industry, transport industry, railway industry, logistics and transport, South Africa transport industry, Anait Miridzhanian



Related

Source: Henry Trotter via
Why the South African state should not subsidise minibus taxi owners2 days ago
Work underway to finalise awarding of R17bn Sanral projects
Work underway to finalise awarding of R17bn Sanral projects1 Jul 2022
Eskom flags maintenance backlog amid severe outages
Eskom flags maintenance backlog amid severe outages29 Jun 2022
Study shows SA is well placed to lead the production of zero carbon shipping fuels
Study shows SA is well placed to lead the production of zero carbon shipping fuels29 Jun 2022
Numbers don't lie: Statistics are teaching African retailers lessons about warehouse automation
Numbers don't lie: Statistics are teaching African retailers lessons about warehouse automation28 Jun 2022
Source: Martin Damboldt via
Guarding against cyberattacks in the shipping and logistics sector with an effective recovery strategy27 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz