Criminal Law News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Legal jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Illegal cigarette consignment to be destroyed

8 Apr 2021
Government's renewed vigour to eliminate illegal tobacco imports and exports will be demonstrated on Friday when a multi-department operation will see 12 million cigarettes being destroyed.
© Dario Lo Presti – 123RF.com

The consignment, which has a R18-million market value will be destroyed at the State Warehouse, at no.9 FW de Klerk Boulevard, Cape Town Foreshore at 8am.

In a statement, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said the cigarettes would be shredded on-site, with due regard to health and safety protocols.

“The waste will then be transferred via a conveyor belt to special trucks and removed under supervision to a secured landfill site,” said the revenue collector on Thursday.

The illegal cigarettes were seized in various operations, including the seizure of a 40-foot container smuggled into the country and falsely declared as another commodity.

“The clampdown on illicit imports and exports is a major focus of government under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Working Group (IAWG) on Illicit Trade, which consists of several government departments and agencies,” it said.

The IAWG focuses on illegal clothing, textiles, footwear, leather, infrastructure sold as scrap metal, as well as second hand motor vehicles.

Sars said the destruction of the illegal goods must send a strong message that government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal trade and to sensitise the public about the harm that these goods do to the economy and the health of people.

“Such illegal activities destroy the country’s manufacturing capacity, which in turn leads to unemployment, inequality and poverty. Illegal imports and exports are also a source of funding for criminal syndicates.

“The fight against the scourge of illegal imports and exports is also of major importance because it reduces the amount of revenue that Sars collects.”

The revenue generated said Sars, plays an important role in enabling government to build a capable state that provides basic services to poor and vulnerable individuals and households, as well as relief to employers and employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: counterfeit goods, illegal cigarettes, illegal tobacco trade, illegal goods, illicit cigarettes

Related

How to avoid buying, reselling and losing credibility to counterfeit goods23 Feb 2021
Philip Morris welcomes CGCSA's new illicit trade hotline22 Sep 2020
Covid-19 counterfeiters: Faking it till they make it25 Aug 2020
Covid-19 knocks tax revenue performance7 May 2020
Checkout with caution this festive season, warns Spoor & Fisher18 Dec 2019
Innovation required to win war against counterfeits21 Nov 2019
What do South Africans think about SA's proposed Tobacco Bill?23 Jul 2019
How social media has become a breeding ground for counterfeit sales7 Jun 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz