Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Labour Law News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Court orders Motsoeneng to pay back SABC millions

17 Dec 2021
Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been ordered to pay back at least R11.5m "success fee" paid to him by the broadcaster's Governance and Nominations Committee in 2016.
Court orders Motsoeneng to pay back SABC millions
SABC.co.za

The decision to pay Motsoeneng the fee was reviewed and set aside by the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court sitting in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In the judgment, the court found that Motsoeneng had accepted the fee knowing that no South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) policies allowed for such.

“Motsoeneng was not an innocent bystander in all of this, he set out to obtain a benefit that he was not entitled to, knowing full well that his employment contract did not allow for bonuses. The only reasonable inference to be drawn is that he received payment of the success fee in circumstances he knew, or ought to have known, that he was not entitled to, this was unlawful,” the judgment read.

Motsoeneng has also been ordered to pay back the money within the next seven days.

The order was granted to the SABC and the Special Investigating Unit following an investigation by the corruption-busting unit into allegations of corruption, maladministration, malpractice and payments made by the SABC together with the conducts of its employees.

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi said the decision is a step in ensuring that monies unlawfully gained from public coffers is returned.

“This is a continuation of implementation of the SIU investigations outcomes and consequence management to recover monies lost by the SABC. There are other cases enrolled in the High Court and in the Special Tribunal awaiting adjudication and will result in further recoveries for the SABC,” Mothibi said.

The broadcaster’s group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe also welcomed the judgment. “This judgment bears testimony to the SABC’s commitment to addressing corporate governance failures of the past, whilst ensuring monies due to the Corporation are recovered. We are confident that this judgment demonstrates progress in the SABC’s turnaround journey.”
NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: SABC, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, South African Broadcasting Corporation

Related

Marketers turn to stable research in the midst of large consumer changes
Ask AfrikaMarketers turn to stable research in the midst of large consumer changes12 Oct 2021
Source:
The sad state of (new) news27 Sep 2021
Disney Africa and SABC announce content distribution agreement
Disney Africa and SABC announce content distribution agreement23 Aug 2021
Using PR to build broad brand awareness for Mukuru
DUO Marketing + CommunicationsUsing PR to build broad brand awareness for Mukuru18 Aug 2021
Sechaba Gqeba joins SAfm
Sechaba Gqeba joins SAfm28 Jul 2021
Source:
Icasa expresses concern regarding CAF and SuperSport exclusivity deal19 Jul 2021
Recently launched Debonairs Pizza TVC highlights the #BehindTheMask normal
Nahana Communications GroupRecently launched Debonairs Pizza TVC highlights the #BehindTheMask normal10 Jun 2021
26 million vaccine doses mobilised through Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite The World
OnPoint PR26 million vaccine doses mobilised through Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite The World11 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz