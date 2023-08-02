Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsJuta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Law Practice News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Legal jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SIU appoints top legal eye as Chief Legal Counsel

2 Aug 2023
Former SABC group executive for Legal Governance and Regulatory, Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, has been appointed as the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) Chief Legal Counsel.
SIU Chief Legal Counsel Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara
SIU Chief Legal Counsel Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara

The unit said Vanara’s appointment is in line with strengthening its “implementing business process improvements that are result driven”.

“The strategy places emphasis on the positive impact of the SIU work, improving turnaround time of investigations, reaching expected legal outcomes, and ensuring the implementation of SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management,” the SIU said.

Vanara has legal expertise spanning over two decades, including his work at the public broadcaster.

“He has also worked at the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa as Acting Registrar of Members’ Interest, Chief Director: Legal Advisor and has occupied other legal positions. He holds a B. Proc through Vista University, LLB and LLM through the University of the Free State.

“The SIU looks forward to Advocate Vanara leading our legal team and strengthening our Civil Litigation Division to achieve even greater milestones,” the unit said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: SIU, Special Investigating Unit, Ntuthuzelo Vanara

Related

Image source: tadamichi –
High Court declares SIU authorisation to investigate Telkom 'invalid'21 Jul 2023
Illustration: Lisa Nelson
Court challenge to SIU findings against Nelson Mandela Bay's Covid spending fails15 Mar 2023
Image source: Sergey Skripnikov –
SIU obtains freezing order in State land case8 Mar 2023
Image source: belchonock –
Actress Terry Pheto's house linked to Lotteries Commission corruption to be auctioned2 Mar 2023
Image source: Sergii Gnatiuk –
Special Tribunal dismisses freeze order appeal20 Jan 2023
Image source: Bruce Rolff –
SIU, AFU obtain freeze order linked to lotteries commission probes16 Jan 2023
SIU seconded to Prasa to investigate corruption
SIU seconded to Prasa to investigate corruption14 Dec 2022
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation15 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz