Disney+ to launch in South Africa during winter 2022

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek has announced that Disney+ will launch in South Africa during winter 2022, which is between June and August. Chapek revealed this during the company's Q3 earnings results call on 12 August. Disney+ is Walt Disney's popular subscription video streaming service that was launched in 2019.

"The launch of Disney+ in Eastern Europe has moved from late 2021 to summer of 2022, primarily to allow for an expanded footprint that will include parts of the Middle East and South Africa," Chapek said. Summer in the Northern Hemisphere occurs the same time that winter happens in the Southern Hemisphere.No specific date or subscription price was revealed by Chapek, but more information will be shared closer to the launch period, according to another source that spoke to a Walt Disney Africa spokesperson.Disney+ is built around content from Disney's main entertainment studios and film and television library, including Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disneynature, Disneytoon Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and select films from 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures.Viewers will be able to watch exclusive series such asand a collection of content from National Geographic, Marvel Studios, Pixar and Disney.The service has grown its subscribers to 116 million since launching nearly two years ago, more than half that of Netflix.